White Sox minor league pitcher suspended for using too much pine tar

This isn’t the first time we’ve been down this road with Dylan Cease. At this point, however, it’s impossible to not roster him. His start might be overshadowed by that of Carlos Rodon, but he’s been pretty solid in his own right. Through 30.1 innings pitched, Cease has a 2.37 ERA with 40 strikeouts and just two home runs. His biggest issue is his command, as he’s also surrendered 15 walks. Nonetheless, his FIP is still at just 2.81. His Average Exit Velocity, HardHit%, xwOBA, XSLG, K%, Whiff%, and Chase Rate have all been in the 70th-percentile or higher. His spin rates and movement have been absolute bonkers, which has led to the increased ability to induce weak contact or make hitters swing and miss. Really, the only knock has been the walks. If he can maintain this movement and find a little more zone control, he’ll be nearly untouchable.