White Sox minor league pitcher suspended for using too much pine tar
Minor-league baseball has taken a stand against pitchers using sticky substances to increase spin rate. Could MLB be next?. Chicago White Sox minor league pitcher Marcus Evey has been suspended 10 games for using pine tar to increase his pitch grip. On the surface, this wouldn't be a story worth writing, but given the evolving storyline at the next level — in that pitchers are dominating baseball like they haven't in decades, to the tune of six no-hitters through mid-May — so called sticky substances and/or pine tar is being limited like never before.www.msn.com