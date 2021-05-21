Severe Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colfax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL COLFAX COUNTY At 540 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Cimarron, or 22 miles northwest of Springer, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cimarron. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 308 and 329. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH