Severe Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oglala Lakota A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR WESTERN OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTY At 557 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles southwest of South Lakeside, or 15 miles northwest of Pine Ridge, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Loneman, Dry Wood Housing and Intersection of Red Shirt and Cuny Table Roads. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov