newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Oglala Lakota A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR WESTERN OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTY At 557 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles southwest of South Lakeside, or 15 miles northwest of Pine Ridge, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Loneman, Dry Wood Housing and Intersection of Red Shirt and Cuny Table Roads. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Oglala Lakota#Pine Ridge#Dry Weather#Weather Radar#Cuny Table Roads#Expect Wind Damage#Severe Certainty#Hail Damage#Mdt#Immediate Severity#Intersection#Trees#South Lakeside#Target Area#Siding#Impact#Roofs#Vehicles#Lakota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Housing
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Aroostook County, MEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-24 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot and Southeast Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Sedgwick County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SEDGWICK COUNTY At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Julesburg, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Julesburg and Ovid. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 611 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hoehne, or 13 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tyrone, Model and Hoehne. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Washington County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 12:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN COUNTIES At 222 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Merino, or 12 miles southwest of Sterling, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Sterling, Merino, Logan Corners, Prewitt Reservoir, Atwood and Burdett. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colfax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL COLFAX COUNTY At 540 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Cimarron, or 22 miles northwest of Springer, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cimarron. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 308 and 329. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Logan County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN COUNTIES At 222 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Merino, or 12 miles southwest of Sterling, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Sterling, Merino, Logan Corners, Prewitt Reservoir, Atwood and Burdett. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Huerfano, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUERFANO AND SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cokedale, or 7 miles west of Trinidad, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Aguilar, Cokedale, Gulnare and Boncarbo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 703 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Hoehne, or 11 miles east of Trinidad, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Model and Hoehne. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 544 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Starkville, or near Trinidad, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Starkville, Hoehne and Raton Pass. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 18:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 605 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hoehne, or 10 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Model, Hoehne and Tyrone. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer Co Plains, Oglala Lakota, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 03:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER EASTERN CUSTER...NORTHERN OGLALA LAKOTA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 320 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 2 miles northwest of Manderson to 5 miles west of Goose Neck Housing to 3 miles northeast of Loneman. Movement was north at 35 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lonesome Valley, Goose Neck Housing, Dry Wood Housing, Thunder Valley, Rockyford, Sharps Corner, Evergreen, southwestern Badlands National Park and Sheep Mountain Table.
Logan County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN SEDGWICK COUNTIES At 317 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Crook, or 21 miles northeast of Sterling, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Fleming, Crook, Proctor and Twin Buttes. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Logan County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN SEDGWICK COUNTIES At 317 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Crook, or 21 miles northeast of Sterling, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Fleming, Crook, Proctor and Twin Buttes. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Sedgwick County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SEDGWICK COUNTY At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Julesburg, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Julesburg and Ovid. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 544 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Starkville, or near Trinidad, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Starkville, Hoehne and Raton Pass. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 532 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Raton Pass, or 9 miles north of Raton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Starkville, Hoehne and Raton Pass. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Sedgwick County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN SEDGWICK COUNTIES At 317 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Crook, or 21 miles northeast of Sterling, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Fleming, Crook, Proctor and Twin Buttes. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Otero County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for south central New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL OTERO COUNTY At 338 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Timberon, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Timberon. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Otero County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO AND NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 816 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Timpas, or 23 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Timpas. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 713 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Model, or 14 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Model and Hoehne. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH