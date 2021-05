So much for Real Madrid potentially struggling with Granada (Los Blancos won that 4-1), and so much for Barcelona cruising against Levante. In the preview of Matchday 36, I was right about one thing: someone was going to drop points. But it was Barcelona, not Real Madrid, who all but eliminated themselves from contention. The Catalans squandered a 2-0 lead, as well as a 3-2 lead, and ended up dropping 2 huge points in a 3-3 draw against Levante. As a result, Barcelona has gone from +325 to win La Liga going into the Levante match to +5,000 (!!). Spanish newspaper As put it best: “One less” (in the title race):