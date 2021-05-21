newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware State

India COVID variant identified in Delaware

By Tim Mastro
baytobaynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health has identified the state’s first case of B.1.617.2, a COVID-19 variant first found in India. The variant is one of four considered “Variants of Interest” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three other Variants of Interests have been found in Delaware through routine surveillance of test specimens, all of which originated in New York. The B.1.526 variant has been found 247 times, while B.1.526.1 has been identified 28 times and B.1.525 just twice.

baytobaynews.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
California State
Local
Delaware Health
State
New York State
Local
Delaware Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#U S Transportation#Cdc#Center Of Disease Control#Delawareans#Delmarva Transportation#Covid 19 Variant Strains#Virus Mutation#Test Specimens#Sussex County#Kent County#Dph Clinics#Free Transportation#Vaccine Appointments#Dart Bus Routes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
India
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
Related
Public HealthNPR

Will COVID-19 Vaccines Still Work Against The Variant From India?

The world has a new coronavirus mutant spreading from one continent to another — and it looks like a tough one to stop. The World Health Organization declared Monday the variant that emerged in India, known as B.1.617, is officially a "variant of concern." "There is some available information to...
Public Healthdallassun.com

COVID Variant First Detected in India Spreads to Nearly 50 Countries

A day after declaring the COVID-19 variant first detected in India as one of global concern, the World Health Organization announced Wednesday that the variant has spread to 49 countries. The U.N. health agency's new concern about the B.1.617 variant comes as India recorded 4,205 COVID-19 deaths, a new one-day...
WorldPosted by
Newsweek

British COVID Study Discovers 7% of 127K Cases Are From India Variant

A study in England found that 7.7% of the 127,000 cases tested between April 15 and May 3 contained the Indian variant of the coronavirus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson voiced his concerns on Thursday, just as the next big easing of lockdown restrictions were to happen. "It is a variant of concern, we are anxious about it," he said. "We want to make sure we take all prudential, cautious steps now that we could take, so there are meetings going on today to consider exactly what we need to do. There is a range of things we could do, we are ruling nothing out."
Public HealthWorld Socialist Web Site

World Health Organization declares B.1.617, first identified in India, the fourth variant of concern

At their Monday COVID-19 press brief, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the highly contagious variant first identified in India, classified as B.1.617, as a variant of concern, meaning that it is now considered a global health threat. Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead for the COVID-19 pandemic, explained, “In our consultation with our virus evolution working group, our epidemiology teams, and our lab teams internally, there is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility of B.1.617.”
Public Healtharcamax.com

CDC ramps up research on highly contagious variant from India

Federal Health officials are ramping up their surveillance of the highly transmissible COVID-19 variant first identified in India as experts warn that under-vaccinated areas in the U.S. could become hot spots for the mutation. While U.S. cases attributed to the B.1.617 variant currently sit below 1%, the growth rate remains...
Posted by
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Delaware Compare to the Nation

New daily cases of COVID-19 are declining in the United States. There were an average of 13.2 new daily cases of the COVID-19 for every 100,000 Americans in the last week, down from 14.8 new daily cases per 100,000 the week before. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. […]
Delaware StateWBOC

Delaware Sees Significant Decrease in COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health said Friday night that the latest statistics related to COVID-19 in Delaware show a significant decrease in cases and deaths in the state. DPH said that as of 6 p.m. Thursday, a total of 108,166 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents...
WorldFiji Village

Study finds AstraZeneca and Pfizer jabs are effective against variant identified in India

A study in England has found that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines are highly effective against the variant identified in India after two doses. The BBC reports two jabs of either vaccine to give a similar level of protection against symptomatic disease from variants identified in India as they do for the Kent variant which was first identified in the UK.
Pharmaceuticalshealthday.com

Approved Vaccines 'Respond' to All COVID-19 Variants So Far: WHO

FRIDAY, May 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Vaccines approved for use in the United States and Europe show protection against all of the more infectious coronavirus variants known to be circling the globe, the World Health Organization said Thursday. "All COVID-19 virus variants can be controlled in the same way,...
Los Angeles County, CANBC Los Angeles

LA County Officials Report 265 New Cases of COVID-19 and More Cases of UK Variant

Los Angeles County reported 265 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths Saturday, as officials reported more cases of the UK variant B.1.1.7. Of the 40 specimens analyzed by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health laboratory in the past week, 53% were the UK variant and none were the California variant. The lab also detected six Brazil (P.1) variants last week and one South African variant (B.1.351).