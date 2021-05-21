India COVID variant identified in Delaware

A study in England found that 7.7% of the 127,000 cases tested between April 15 and May 3 contained the Indian variant of the coronavirus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson voiced his concerns on Thursday, just as the next big easing of lockdown restrictions were to happen. "It is a variant of concern, we are anxious about it," he said. "We want to make sure we take all prudential, cautious steps now that we could take, so there are meetings going on today to consider exactly what we need to do. There is a range of things we could do, we are ruling nothing out."