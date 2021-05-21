India COVID variant identified in Delaware
DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health has identified the state's first case of B.1.617.2, a COVID-19 variant first found in India. The variant is one of four considered "Variants of Interest" by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three other Variants of Interests have been found in Delaware through routine surveillance of test specimens, all of which originated in New York. The B.1.526 variant has been found 247 times, while B.1.526.1 has been identified 28 times and B.1.525 just twice.