Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Sheridan SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 557 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hay Springs, moving north at 55 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rushville, Hay Springs, White Clay, Pine Ridge, Intersection of Highway 87 and Craven Creek Road, Metcalf State Wildlife Management Area, Intersection of Beaver Creek Road and White Clay Creek Road, Intersection of Highway 87 and Larabee Road, Mount Maria, Intersection of Highway 87 and Antelope Road and Walgren Lake State Recreation Area. This includes Highway 20 between mile markers 74 and 91. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska.alerts.weather.gov