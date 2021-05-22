‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ 2×02 Review: “Typecasting”

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 33:26. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn. A new Halloween-themed Disney After Hours BOO BASH is coming to Magic Kingdom park, the latest restaurants to join the reopening list at Disneyland Resort, True Colors Symphony orchestra creates an inclusive musical world at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, The Lion King and Aladdin set their Broadway return dates, Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 renewed, Freeform’s summer slate announced, Muppets Haunted Mansion Halloween special premieres this fall on Disney+, new original series Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts will debut on Disney+, Marvel Studios’ Loki new debut date, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery is slated to debut in 2022 on Disney Junior, and Florence + The Machine record “Call Me Cruella,” a new original song for the film Cruella. Plus, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Julia Lester and Larry Saperstein break down season two from show-mances and scene-stealers to making Beauty and the Beast.