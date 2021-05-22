newsbreak-logo
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' 2×02 Review: "Typecasting"

 1 day ago

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 2, "Typecasting," does a great job of showing why it's always better to do what you love, no matter the boxes people try to put you in. The episode allows so many of HSMTMTS' characters to shine in a way they never have before. That dedication to making this ensemble come across as more developed than ever makes this episode better than the last.

