WABASH COUNTY, Ind. – County Memorial Day Services will NOT be held on Monday, May 31st, 2021 due to the ongoing Governor’s declaration of state emergency as a result of the COVID-19 virus. This was a hard decision for the Veteran Service Officer but as the state of emergency continues through Memorial Day it could not be avoided. The ceremony would usually include numerous speakers, service organizations, police, fire, EMA, and other stakeholders and invitees. Please enjoy this coming Memorial Day by remembering the fallen heroes who sacrificed so much for our nation.