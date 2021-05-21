newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hocus Pocus 2: Thora Birch Teases Dani’s Return in Disney+ Sequel

By Michele
themainstreetmouse.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe reported yesterday that Hocus Pocus 2 is a go, but here’s some extra news from comicbook.com- Thora Birch appears to hint at a rematch with the Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel taking flight on Disney+ in 2022. Birch plays Dani Dennison, the eight-year-old Halloween-loving little sister of Max (Omri Katz), in the 1993 film where Max accidentally resurrects the witchy sisters — Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson (Bette Midler) — in present-day Salem, Massachusetts. With the help of Allison (Vinessa Shaw) and teen-turned-talking black cat Thackery Binx (Jason Marsden), Max and Dani defeat the witches who will awake once more and wreak havoc nearly 30 years later in Hocus Pocus 2.

www.themainstreetmouse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Adam Shankman
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Anne Fletcher
Person
Thora Birch
Person
Jason Marsden
Person
Amy Adams
Person
Kathy Najimy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Family#Disney Magic#Hocus Pocus 2#The Sanderson Sisters#American Beauty#Ghost World#Hairspray#The Owner Editor#The Main Street Mouse#Tmsm Meet Ups#Happy Place#Disney News#Teases#Enchanted#Orlando
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Moviesmonorailnews.com

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker And Kathy Najimy Set To Conjure Up More Chills, Laughs And Mayhem In Live-Action Comedy “Hocus Pocus 2”

BURBANK, Calif. (May 20, 2021) – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters in the live-action comedy “Hocus Pocus 2,” the spooky sequel to Disney’s 1993 Halloween cult classic “Hocus Pocus.” The film will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.
Moviesd23.com

Hocus Pocus 2 Set to Put a Spell on You in Fall 2022 on Disney+

It’s not just a bunch of Hocus Pocus—the news is true! As part of Disney+’s National Streaming Day event, Disney Legend Bette Midler took to Twitter to announce spellbinding news: Hocus Pocus 2 will make its witchy debut exclusively on Disney+ in fall 2022!. The silly and spooky Sanderson sisters...
Moviescrossroadstoday.com

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ coming to Disney+ in 2022

(CNN) — Disney+ is getting the witchy band back together again. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are set to reprise their roles as the Sanderson Sisters in the forthcoming live-action comedy “Hocus Pocus 2,” it was announced Thursday. The spooky sequel to Disney’s 1993 Halloween cult classic...
Movieslmfm.ie

CONFIRMED: Disney reveal release date for Hocus Pocus 2 with first plot details

Hocus Pocus 2 has finally been confirmed, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy returning. The iconic trio are back as the chaotic Sanderson Sisters but this time they'll be brought back to modern-day Salem by three young women and will have to try to stop child-hungry witches from carrying out their maleficent plans on the world.
Movieswild941.com

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Officially Confirmed

‘Sistaaaaaaahs! It’s been 300 years but we’re back!’. Amok, amok, amok, amok! For months there’s been rumors of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy teaming up for a long-awaied sequel. Well, looks like our wishes have come true because it’s been officially confirmed that Hocus Pocus 2 will...
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ movie officially set for 2022 release on Disney+

Disney has officially let it be known the 1993 cult classic Hocus Pocus is getting a sequel and it’ll premiere exclusively on Disney+ in 2022. It’ll also see the return of the original cast which includes Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy who will reprise their roles as the terrible Sanderson Sisters. Hocus Pocus 2 will begin filming this fall and will be directed by Ann Fletcher with Lynn Harris producing.
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Announced, Original Cast Returning

Disney has officially announced ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ the sequel to the 1993 film. Aptly titled ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ the film will reunite the original witches Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy – all of whom will reprise their original roles. In the new film, three young ladies accidentally...
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Bette Midler teases 'Hocus Pocus 2': 'It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK!'

"Back in October, during the pandemic, Disney re-released the movie to notable results in the marketplace, seeing close to $5M from a handful of theaters, this despite the fact that the movie was also airing on TV at the same time," D'Alessandro wrote, adding: "In Hocus Pocus 2, three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world."
MoviesPosted by
GlobalGrind

I Put A Spell On You: Disney+ Announces ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ With SJP, Bette Midler, & Kathy Najimy Returning [Details]

Get excited! Hocus Pocus 2 is coming to Disney+. In an announcement made today via press release, Disney revealed plans for the second installation of the 1993 Halloween classic. Icons Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the “delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters” and Anne Fletcher will direct this time around, as Executive Producer Adam Shankman ran into scheduling conflicts and had to pass the torch. Disney is wasting no time — the movie begins production this fall and premieres exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Hocus Pocus

Disney+ is officially conjuring up a new Hocus Pocus movie, with the streaming service announcing the sequel will be released in 2022. Disney+ also confirmed that The Proposal filmmaker Anne…
Moviesfox4kc.com

Bette Midler confirms ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ coming fall 2022

SALEM, Massachusetts – Protect your kids: The Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus” will be back next year, star Bette Midler announced Thursday on Twitter. A sequel to the 1993 film will be released on the digital streaming platform Disney+. Disney revealed in 2019 that “Hocus Pocus 2” was in development...
Moviesweareiowa.com

Maya Rudolph joins cast of Disney's 'Disenchanted'

Maybe "happily ever after" does exist after all. The cast of Disney's "Enchanted" sequel called "Disenchanted" confirmed on Twitter Monday that filming for the highly anticipated sequel is underway. The film's director Adam Shankman and actress Amy Adams, who will once again play Giselle, posted on Walt Disney Studios' official...
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

They're Back! Disney+ Confirms Hocus Pocus Sequel Will "Conjure Up More Chills" in 2022

The Sanderson sisters are officially making a comeback! On Thursday, Disney+ confirmed that the anticipated sequel to the 1993 film Hocus Pocus will hit the streaming service in 2022, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprising their roles to "conjure up more chills, laughs, and mayhem." The film is set to begin production this fall, with Anne Fletcher directing.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Hocus Pocus 2 Confirmed For Halloween 2022 Release, Original Stars Returning

It’s been nearly 20 years, but Hocus Pocus 2 is finally on its way. Over the past year or so, Disney has been cooking up a sequel to the beloved 1993 movie in its cauldron and today, Winifred Sanderson herself, Bette Midler, has confirmed when we can expect the streaming exclusive to end up on Disney Plus, revealing that the much-anticipated follow-up will release in time for Halloween 2022.
MoviesPlaybill

Trio to Reunite for Disney+ Sequel

If you don't believe, you better get superstitious, because the Sanderson sisters are ready to once again run amok, amok, amok. The leading trio of the Disney cult favorite Hocus Pocus will reunite for the upcoming sequel, to premiere on Disney+. Returning as the Sanderson sisters are Hello, Dolly! Tony winner Bette Midler as Winifred, upcoming Plaza Suite star Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah, and Kathy Najimy as Mary. Additional casting will be announced later.
Moviesglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Sanderson sisters are back! Hocus Pocus 2 has officially been confirmed (at last!)

Rumours of a Hocus Pocus sequel have been circulating for years now, and Disney+ first confirmed news it was coming back to Entertainment Tonight in October 2019. Though the studio had remained pretty tight-lipped about when the sequel might actually hit our screens and whether we'd see a return of the original cast - Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy.