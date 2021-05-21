Hocus Pocus 2: Thora Birch Teases Dani’s Return in Disney+ Sequel

We reported yesterday that Hocus Pocus 2 is a go, but here’s some extra news from comicbook.com- Thora Birch appears to hint at a rematch with the Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel taking flight on Disney+ in 2022. Birch plays Dani Dennison, the eight-year-old Halloween-loving little sister of Max (Omri Katz), in the 1993 film where Max accidentally resurrects the witchy sisters — Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson (Bette Midler) — in present-day Salem, Massachusetts. With the help of Allison (Vinessa Shaw) and teen-turned-talking black cat Thackery Binx (Jason Marsden), Max and Dani defeat the witches who will awake once more and wreak havoc nearly 30 years later in Hocus Pocus 2.