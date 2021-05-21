Cameron officially closes COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Crooked Lake

CROOKED LAKE — Frank Charlton got his keys back Friday. As the superintendent of Steuben County Parks, for the last six months, at least one set of keys for the Steuben County Event Center had been turned over to Andy Aldred, executive director of outpatient services at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, so the hospital could run a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the facility that’s known better for hosting wedding receptions and company Christmas parties.