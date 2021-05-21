newsbreak-logo
Steuben County, IN

Cameron officially closes COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Crooked Lake

By Mike Marturello mmarturello@kpcmedia.com
Evening Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCROOKED LAKE — Frank Charlton got his keys back Friday. As the superintendent of Steuben County Parks, for the last six months, at least one set of keys for the Steuben County Event Center had been turned over to Andy Aldred, executive director of outpatient services at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, so the hospital could run a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the facility that’s known better for hosting wedding receptions and company Christmas parties.

Allen County, INwboi.org

May 17: COVID Numbers Improve

COVID-19 positivity rates are sliding down again around Indiana, including in northeast Indiana which is now at 5 percent after the weekend. Just under 40 percent of the state’s vaccine-eligible population is now fully-inoculated against the virus, and some area counties are offering the vaccines through their health departments along with other regular vaccinations.
Angola, INEvening Star

Steuben might take vaccinations on the road

ANGOLA — Now that the Steuben County Health Department is moving its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the Steuben Community Center, it might also start providing vaccines in mobile situations. It is possible that the Health Department provides shots during the Steuben County 4-H Fair, for example, and possibly in schools.
Angola, INEvening Star

Parents showing interest in vaccines for their children

ANGOLA — As the Steuben County Health Department gears up to open a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Steuben Community Center, interest is growing already from parents wanting to inoculate their children, Health Department Administrator Alicia Walsh says. Just this week the federal government approved people 12-15 to start...
Angola, INEvening Star

Steuben will continue to offer Pfizer vaccine

ANGOLA — Steuben County will continue to be one of the few sites in northeast Indiana to offer the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 after changes are made to local vaccine clinics. Thursday, May 20, will be the final day the vaccination clinic operated by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital will...
Steuben County, INEvening Star

Conservation camps scheduled this summer

The Northeast Indiana soil and water conservation districts of DeKalb, LaGrange, Steuben and Whitley Counties are offering conservation day camp programs to give youths ages 9-13 an opportunity to explore the outdoors, discover new interests and create fun summertime memories. The camp in LaGrange County will be held on June...
Angola, INEvening Star

Angola officially welcomes 3Rivers Federal Credit Union

ANGOLA — The fastest growing credit union chain in Indiana held a grand opening for its Angola location on Friday. 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, 2889 Boyer Way, officially opened its doors at the end of 2020 but hadn’t yet held an official ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration due to the pandemic.
Steuben County, INEvening Star

Steuben stays orange, other counties yellow in weekly ratings

INDIANAPOLIS — Steuben County remains one of Indiana’s hardest hit by COVID-19 recently, but other parts of the four-county area have shown some improvement in this week’s statewide ratings. Overall, the state worsened a little bit again this week, with more counties in western and north-central Indiana showing additional COVID-19...
Angola, INEvening Star

Farmhouse qualifies for National Register listing

ANGOLA — The Orton Farmstead property at 1025 N. C.R. 200W that was slated for demolition for a roundabout project might not meet that fate as it was discovered the home could be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Todd Zeiger of Indiana Landmarks said the Indiana Division...
Steuben County, INwboi.org

May 10: COVID-19 Rates Stay At 5.9 Percent To Start The Week

Northeast Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate for COVID-19 stands at 5.9 percent Monday, the same as it was on Friday. The number of deaths, new cases, and individuals tested continues to drop off dramatically, even as the positivity rate hovers above 5 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Meanwhile,...
Steuben County, INEvening Star

Pfizer vaccine OK'd for those 12-15 years old

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers as young as 12 will soon be able to start receiving COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer, after federal regulators have OK’d those shots for the younger age group. Those youngsters will only be able to receive a Pfizer vaccine, which is only available in Steuben County locally,...
Steuben County, INEvening Star

County restores funding to SCEDC

ANGOLA — Funding has been restored to the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. after it having its budget cut last year by county government. The Steuben County Board of Commissioners recently approved adding $40,000 back in to its annual allocation to the SCEDC, which would bring it back to the typical $150,000 it receives from Steuben County.
Pleasant Lake, INEvening Star

An ode to Pleasant Lake

As an older man preparing for retirement, I am starting to reminisce about the past, growing up in simpler times. My most exciting memory of that era is going on vacation with my family to a lake in northeastern Indiana. My mother and father had become good friends with a...
Steuben County, INEvening Star

Steuben EDC supports 2021 Economic Development Week

ANGOLA — International Economic Development Week is on and to help commemorate the week, the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. has asked municipalities in the county to pass resolutions supporting local economic development. “This year we have asked all of our governmental entities to pass resolutions expressing their support of...
Steuben County, IN1039waynefm.com

I-69 resurfacing project to begin in Steuben County this week

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced an asphalt resurfacing project on I-69 near Angola. The construction will take place in both the northbound and southbound lanes from U.S. 20 to the Indiana Michigan State Line. During the project there will be alternating lane closures in each direction.
Steuben County, INEvening Star

Veterans Service Office now open full-time

ANGOLA — A story in Sunday’s edition carried out-of-date information about the Steuben County Veterans Service Office, which was obtained from the county’s website. The new Steuben veterans service officer is Alex Dobson. The office is now open full-time, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 317 S. Wayne...
Steuben County, INEvening Star

Wilson bids farewell in letter to friends, colleagues

ANGOLA — Two short days following his settlement with the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees, Superintendent Brent Wilson bid his adieu in a letter to friends and colleagues on Friday. The letter comes with Wilson leaving his position of the past 15 years on June 30,...
Angola, INEvening Star

Plan Commission approves primary plat for rural Angola development

ANGOLA — Despite neighbors speaking against a proposed development on the west side of C.R. 425W north of Orland Road, the Steuben County Plan Commission gave the primary plat approval, with several conditions to be met before the developer comes back for secondary approval. The development, Bonebend Hollow, will be...
Steuben County, INEvening Star

Wilson, MSD settle contract suit

ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Superintendent Brent Wilson are parting ways, the two sides agreed on Wednesday. The agreement that ends two lawsuits between Wilson and the MSD Board of Trustees will pay the outgoing superintendent two stipends totaling $471,019 and his health insurance until the time he becomes eligible for Medicare, which is in March 2029.
Steuben County, INEvening Star

LaGrange, Steuben counties post worst COVID-19 scores in state this week

INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange and Steuben counties have posted the overall worst county metric scores measuring COVID-19 spread this week. LaGrange County has the highest positivity rate in the state once again — a title it held for multiple weeks in past surges before swinging wildly to one of the lowest positivity rates in the state for a while — while Steuben County has among the highest per-capita case rates in Indiana right now.