Gallatin, TN

Francene J. Kimball

theportlandsun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancene J. Kimball, age 70 of Gallatin, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 26 from 4-8 p.m. at Family Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, with Father Vic Subb as Celebrant. Interment will follow the service at Historic Gallatin Cemetery.

