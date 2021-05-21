newsbreak-logo
Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (5/21)

kptv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, May 22nd, 4:00 A.M. Many of us west of the Cascades are waking up to overcast skies. Low clouds will burn off along the coast and most of the valleys to give us a sunnier afternoon. Late in the day, clouds will start build back in out ahead of a weak weather system. A separate system to our east will be shifting northeastward across the interior Pacific Northwest and the Intermountain West. Showers will pinwheel across the region, affecting portions of eastern Oregon, central Oregon and the Cascades. The Cascades probably won’t see showers until the mid afternoon. Long story short: the sunniest weather is expected west of the Cascades today.

www.kptv.com
