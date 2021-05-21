Friends knocks off top-seeded Curley for MIAA B lacrosse title, 15-10

Friends senior midfielder Ned Forbush put his stamp on the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference title game against top-seed Archbishop Curley early on Friday with the opening goal four minutes into play.

He was far from done and got plenty of support — junior Bryan Hastings making for a quality one-two scoring punch.

Forbush finished with five goals and two assists, Hastings added five goals and one assist, senior faceoff specialist Julian Marchetti regularly won possessions and goalie Garrett Taylor turned back 11 shots as Friends pulled of a 15-10 upset win at over the Friars at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis. In avenging their only loss of the season, the Quakers (9-1) won their fifth B title and first since 2011.

“We just knew we had nothing to lose — they beat us earlier in the year — so we just tried to play loose, come out and compete and that’s what we did from the start and all four quarters we were just competing and I’m just really proud of this group of guys,” Forbush said.

The Friars (9-4) came into Friday’s final as defending champions — having won the last title game played in 2019 — and a winner of all nine of their league games this season, including an 11-7 home win over the Quakers on April 20.

But as the game wore on, it became evident this was to be the Quakers day. Marchetti’s play on faceoffs and dominating the ground balls gave Forbush and Hastings opportunities they made sure to bury.

With a one-goal lead early in the second quarter, the Quakers took hold and never let go.

Consecutive goals by Hastings, Bo Whiteford and Forbush made it 7-3 with 4:21 to play in the half and after the Friars got one goal back, Hastings and Marchetti scored nine seconds apart in the final minute of the half for a 9-4 lead.

With an 11-7 lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, Taylor made a point-blank stop on Caleb Haire’s shot and then Hastings scored the next time down field for a 12-7 lead. It started a string of four straight goals to help assure victory.

For Curley, Denzel Evans finished with three goals and one assist, while Caleb Haire, Kanell Ward and Lee Rock all scored twice.

“We had a great year, got better as the season went on and unfortunately we didn’t play that well today,” said Curley coach Chris Ogle. “It was definitely ground balls today. I don’t have the stats right now, but I guarantee you they had us by a pretty significant margin. Their faceoff guy did an excellent job … and they slowed the game down. All year, we’ve been wanting to run and get up and down the field and we just really couldn’t get into that.”

MIAA B championship

Friends 15, Archbishop Curley 10

Goals: F — Forbush 5, Kondner, Hastings 5, Whiteford, Marchetti, Deller 2; AC — Haire 2, Ward 2, Denzel Evans 3, Zingo, Rock 2. Assists: F — Hastings, Forbush 2; AC — Denim Evans, Denzel Evans. Saves: F — Taylor 11; AC — Kalb 3. Half: F, 9-4