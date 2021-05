WASHINGTON, D.C.– A Chapman student has won the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for the Big First, Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann announced today. "It is my great privilege to announce that the winners of this year’s Congressional Art Competition for the First District of Kansas," said Mann. "There are a lot of tremendous artists in the First District, but one stood out to the judges. Thank you to all the students who participated, and congratulations to the top three contenders."