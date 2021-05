MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - More than 3,000 students are candidates for graduation this spring from Kansas State University. To be awarded are an estimated 2,140 bachelor’s degrees, 700 master’s degrees and 100 doctorates. More than 115 students are earning a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. In the 2020 academic year, K-State graduated nearly 5,560 students and awarded more than 5,600 degrees, which included more than 4,100 bachelor’s degrees and more than 1,450 graduate degrees. Nearly 1,200 of the 2020 graduates and 2021 graduates-to-be earned their degrees through distance education.