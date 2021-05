Minnesota's divided state government has reached a compromise on targets for a $52 billion budget, but plenty of major policy decisions still need to be worked out before the House and Senate meet again for a June special session to approve the deal."I think of this as a numbers-only agreement," Melissa Hortman, DFL speaker of the house, said at a news conference Monday. Between the lines: Thanks to federal money, Democrats got the education funding they wanted for K-12 and summer schools and Republicans got the tax exemptions they wanted for businesses that got PPP loans and workers who collected...