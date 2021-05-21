newsbreak-logo
Kentucky State

Kentucky's Cook named to SEC Community Service Team for third straight year

By State Journal staff report
The State-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third consecutive year, Kentucky men's golfer Jacob Cook was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for his outstanding efforts in the community. Cook has appeared in 22 career events, including nine in 2020-21. A graduate of Franklin County, he enjoyed a banner year on the course this season setting career bests in stroke average (73.26), finish (T16 at Kiawah Invitational), round (68) and tournament score (212).

