A Wichita man died after a crash on the city’s west side late Sunday night. Police said a car clipped the back of another vehicle on eastbound Kellogg at Tyler Road, then the car went out of control and struck the base of the Eisenhower Parkway bridge over Kellogg. The driver was thrown from the car and he died later at a hospital. The 24-year-old man driving the second car was not hurt, but police arrested him for driving under the influence.