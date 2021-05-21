Wait, Is Disneyland Resort Really Going To Sell A $100 Sandwich?

When Rise of the Resistance opened at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World it became the first attraction to use a virtual queue system. Rather than simply waiting in line, guests needed to check in on their phones via an app to get assigned a Boarding Group. Whatever group they were in determined when it would be their turn to get in line for the ride, and then guests simply waited for it to be their turn. Especially considering the need for social distancing during the pandemic, many expected the virtual queue systems to be expanded to include other attractions, and now it does, as Disneyland has now added Indiana Jones Adventure to the virtual queue system.