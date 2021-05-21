newsbreak-logo
Zack Snyder has an ‘insane’ idea for Army of the Dead 2

By Matt Patches
Polygon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder made his feature-film debut with the 2004 zombie redux, Dawn of the Dead. Eighteen years later, and with an entire DC comic-book “verse” behind him, the director returns to the genre with his own creation: the undead-filled, action-heavy heist thriller Army of the Dead. The one-last-mission saga, following a group of ex-zombie fighters fighting through undead-infested Las Vegas to crack a safe with millions in cash, is rowdy, cinematic excess. It’s pure Snyder.

