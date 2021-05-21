Zack Snyder has an ‘insane’ idea for Army of the Dead 2

This Friday will see the release of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead into theaters before it arrives on Netflix next week, but the review embargo on the film has officially lifted and it sounds like the filmmaker has another hit on his hands. As of this writing the film has a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes with 39 total reviews, his highest RT score ever, eclipsing his first film, 2004's Dawn of the Dead; butt what are the critics saying specifically? We've got a run down starting with our Charlie Ridgley, who scored the film a "4 out of 5" and wrote: "It's certainly messy at times and a couple of the subplots don't quite find their footing, but it's an imaginative and absolutely thrilling ride that is hard not to enjoy."