newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso County, CO

Heightened seatbelt enforcement starts as traffic fatalities surge

By Mia Villanueva
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NqIRY_0a7WZ8Bj00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Of the 43 people who died on El Paso County roadways last year, 25 of them were not wearing a seatbelt.

“Last year, we saw a 66% increase in the number of unbuckled deaths in El Paso County," said Sam Cole with the Colorado Department of Transportation. "That’s a bigger increase than anywhere else in the state.”

CDOT is running the “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period now, so drivers can get in the habit of buckling up in time for Memorial Day; a day that historically marks a 100-day uptick in traffic deaths in Colorado.

“It is going to be strict enforcement of our seatbelt law," said Cole. "If you are pulled over for another reason, and you’re not wearing a seatbelt, you will be ticketed. No warnings will be given out.”

The enforcement period includes children not properly restrained in their car seats.

Between 2013 and 2017, 30 kids were killed in car crashes in Colorado. More than half of those children were not properly restrained in a car seat, if in one at all.

Deputy Lora Robblee with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said they see kids not properly restrained in car seats almost every single day.

“It's either kids are not in the proper seat based on their height or weight or age, or a lot of times they’re in the front passenger seat when they should still be in the rear passenger seat,” said Robblee.

Child restraint systems can reduce the injury or death of a child by over 70%. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is urging parents to take the proper precautions ahead of the busy summer travel season.

“The death or injury of a child is one of the most devastating things we can witness as police officers," said Robblee. "Especially when it's such an easy fix, and just requires parents taking a little more time and following through.”

To make sure your child's carseat is right for their age and size, and that it's properly installed in your car, check out these resources:

Car Seats Colorado — Colorado Department of Transportation (codot.gov)

CPS-LawEnforcementCard_vFinal (codot.gov)

Safe Kids Colorado Springs | Safe Kids Worldwide

The post Heightened seatbelt enforcement starts as traffic fatalities surge appeared first on KRDO .

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
569
Followers
99
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
El Paso County, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
El Paso County, CO
Traffic
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Traffic Deaths#Car Crashes#Law Enforcement#Cdot#Traffic Fatalities Surge#Strict Enforcement#Unbuckled Deaths#Car Seats Colorado#Child Restraint Systems#Colo#Deputy Lora Robblee#Parents#Memorial Day#Time#Running#Heightened Seatbelt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs leaders address lower life expectancy for southeast side residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's hard to believe that residents on one side of the city have a life expectancy of 16 years lower than anywhere else in town. "I'm shocked," said southeast side resident Dru Johnson, while walking his dog Friday. "I didn't know that. It definitely should be changed and investigated." That's The post Colorado Springs leaders address lower life expectancy for southeast side residents appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

One man dead after crash in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Pueblo County Coroner, in a recent tweet, a Pueblo man has passed away after a crash. Early Friday morning, a vehicle collision involving an SUV and a motorcycle at Lake Avenue happened near Lake Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard. Darrell Pagels, 48, from Pueblo was in critical condition after The post One man dead after crash in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Driver arrested after crashing into motorcycle in Pueblo, killing 1

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 34-year-old man from Pueblo is facing multiple charges after a suspected DUI crash left a motorcyclist dead early Friday morning. The crash happened at about 2:20 a.m. near W. Pueblo Boulevard and Lake Avenue. Pueblo Police say Shawn Kiefer was driving his SUV east on Pueblo Boulevard when he crashed The post Driver arrested after crashing into motorcycle in Pueblo, killing 1 appeared first on KRDO.
Rush, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Identity of body found on Rush property released

RUSH, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the body of a man that was found at a property in Rush. On May 12, deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of South Johnson Road on a Check the Welfare call. At the scene, deputies found an adult man dead on the The post Identity of body found on Rush property released appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Peak Vista hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Fairgrounds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Peak Vista Community Health Centers (Peak Vista) will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the El Paso County Fair and Events Center, Swink Building (366 10th Street, Calhan, Colorado 80808) on Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Peak Vista is partnering with local public health to provide the single-dose Johnson & Johnson® vaccine (Janssen) The post Peak Vista hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Fairgrounds appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County hires interim director at DHS in wake of 13 Investigates’ report on systemic failures

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the wake of the 13 Investigates' ongoing reporting on systemic issues in the Pueblo County DHS system, the county says steps are already being taken to make sure the county's most vulnerable children are protected. On Thursday, the Board of Pueblo County Commissioners appointed Tammy Torres as interim director of The post Pueblo County hires interim director at DHS in wake of 13 Investigates’ report on systemic failures appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo man in custody after officers find suspected methamphetamines in vehicle

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police arrested a man after finding suspected methamphetamines and scales in his vehicle. Thursday night, Officers Erica Norton and Reid Herrera stopped the suspect during a traffic stop on Northern Ave. After making contact with the suspect, they obtained consent to search the car. During the search, the officers found The post Pueblo man in custody after officers find suspected methamphetamines in vehicle appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Air Force Thunderbirds to practice air show over Colorado Springs on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Air Force Thunderbirds will be roaring back into town next week, and if you want a preview of the aerial team's stunts, just look to the skies above Colorado Springs on Tuesday. According to a news release from the US Air Force, the Thunderbirds team will arrive in the The post Air Force Thunderbirds to practice air show over Colorado Springs on Tuesday appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Community starts fundraiser to help Gannon Stauch’s mom attend murder trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Community members touched by the death of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch have now started a GoFundMe to help Gannon's mother, Landen Hiott, travel from her home state of South Carolina to attend the trial. Gannon disappeared from his Lorson Ranch home in January of 2020. His remains were found nearly two The post Community starts fundraiser to help Gannon Stauch’s mom attend murder trial appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo police: one man in hospital after reported stabbing

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police are investigating a possible stabbing that happened Thursday night. At 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of E. 4th St. on reports of a stabbing. At the scene officers found a man who was then transported to an area hospital. No word on the extent of his The post Pueblo police: one man in hospital after reported stabbing appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

New Colorado Senate bill would end cash bail for most misdemeanors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Some Colorado lawmakers, who think bail discriminates against people who can’t afford it, have created a bill to prohibit monetary bond for more minor crimes. The new bill that could hit the Colorado Senate floor soon would ban judges from issuing a cash bail for shoplifting, trespassing, drug felonies, and The post New Colorado Senate bill would end cash bail for most misdemeanors appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway last seen nine days ago

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway that was last seen nine days ago. Hailey Sullivan, 15, was last seen on May 5, in the 13700 block of Garrett Road. According to deputies, she was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, red sweatpants, black The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway last seen nine days ago appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County deputies find weapons, cash, pounds of drugs at kidnapping suspect’s home

BOONE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 41-year-old man taken into custody for an alleged kidnapping earlier this week could be facing more charges after Pueblo County deputies raided his home and found pounds of drugs along with cash and firearms. Daniel Montano was arrested Monday after a brief standoff in Pueblo. Deputies say Montano took a The post Pueblo County deputies find weapons, cash, pounds of drugs at kidnapping suspect’s home appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police: uptick in drive-by shootings, most caused by gangs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a crime no one sees coming until it's too late and it's happening more in Pueblo so far this year. The Pueblo Police Department reports it's received 68 calls for drive-by shootings so far in 2021. That's roughly one every other day. “We realize it’s an issue, it’s a problem The post Pueblo Police: uptick in drive-by shootings, most caused by gangs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire breaks out at Johnny’s Navajo Hogan in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs firefighters were called to Johnny's Navajo Hogan Tuesday afternoon for a large fire that engulfed the side of a building near the restaurant. The fire shot flames out the side of the building and up to the roof, and CSFD posted pictures and a video online. CSFD officials The post Fire breaks out at Johnny’s Navajo Hogan in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

New development Thursday in Colorado Springs carport controversy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hundreds if not thousands of carport owners have waited -- and hoped -- for changes in the city's ordinance regulating the structures, and the next step in that process was taken Thursday. Mitch Hammes, manager of the city's Neighborhood Services office, presented the Planning Commission with a draft of proposed The post New development Thursday in Colorado Springs carport controversy appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo DHS director resigns early after 13 Investigates looks into systemic issues inside agency

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The leader of the Pueblo Department of Human Services (DHS), Tim Hart, has submitted his resignation 10 weeks before he planned to retire. Hart's resignation comes after 13 Investigates began asking questions about systemic issues inside the Pueblo DHS following the alleged murder of foster toddler Aiden Seeley in September 2020. The post Pueblo DHS director resigns early after 13 Investigates looks into systemic issues inside agency appeared first on KRDO.
Denver, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Bustang adding more trips between Denver and Colorado Springs

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- CDOT's Bustang bus service is adding more service to existing routes. The South Line, between Denver and Colorado Springs, will operate six routes Monday through Friday, and two routes on the weekends and holidays. Two new trips have been added per day for the Monday through Friday service. Trips are also The post Bustang adding more trips between Denver and Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Intersection of N. Powers and Galley Rd. blocked by major crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The intersection of North Powers Boulevard and Galley Road is blocked by a major crash. This was announced at 9:55 p.m. Intersection of Powers/Galley blocked by major crash. Please avoid the area.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) May 18, 2021 This is a developing story and this article will be updated with The post Intersection of N. Powers and Galley Rd. blocked by major crash appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Family faces tough decision as water resources tap out in Southern Colorado

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) —  Jessica Woelfel’s family is weighing whether or not they can continue living in their home of six years in Midway, south of Fountain, as affordable water options dry up. “It’s forcing us out of our home," said Woelfel. "We’re going to have to move and we own this place. We’re kind The post Family faces tough decision as water resources tap out in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.