7 things that made us happy this week

July 4th is the pinnacle of summer—a day off from work, maybe the beach with friends, or a barbecue with family. You probably have many fun ideas for the 4th of July and maybe even have a few 4th of July movies to end the evening patriotically, but regardless of your plans, throw a few Fourth of July jokes into the mix to keep everyone laughing and spirits light. Whether you’re looking for Independence Day jokes about the Boston Tea Party, or just some fun Fourth of July jokes about firecrackers, we have them all. These 4th of July jokes may even serve as a funny Instagram caption for your group photos or classic firework pictures, but if not, we have the best 4th of July captions rounded up for you too.