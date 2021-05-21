newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cramer's lightning round: Nokia had a decent quarter

By Tyler Clifford, @_TylerTheTyler_
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Opko Health: "It's problematic because you have BioReference, and that's calming down because of the pandemic, and then you have all these other great things that they've got that they've got to start talking about, but they don't want to come on the show, so I have to say, 'pass.'"

www.cnbc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Round#Nokia Corp#Fintech#Pioneer#Conoco#Round Bell#Penalty Box#Time#Wd 40#Rings#Callers#Money#Boston Omaha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Market Recap With Jim Cramer: Buy GE, Ralph Lauren, Cisco, Tesla

Ford's (F) - Get Report latest all-electric truck, the F-150 Lightning, is at the forefront of the company’s $22 billion global electric vehicle plan. Jim Cramer weighs in on the truck versus the Tesla Cybertruck. "I think that plenty of people will want to get one because they’re environmentally friendly,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks Trading at a Bargain Right Now

Warren Buffett's mentor Benjamin Graham described the market as a voting machine in the short run and a weighing machine in the long run. To this end, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ)appear to have taken on more "weight" recently by increasing revenue and income growth rates. However, this has not led to significant valuation increases, meaning investors may want to look at these value stocks before they receive more investor "votes."
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Apple's Cook Testifies in Fortnite Case

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report Chief Executive Tim Cook for the first time in federal court fielded questions about the Cupertino, Calif., company's market power. In his testimony, Cook said, “It would be a huge convenience issue, but also the fraud issues would go up” if the company allowed third-party app marketplaces, in addition to its own App Store. That's because customers would have to enter credit card information multiple times.
StocksBusiness Insider

Cramer Weighs In On Hyliion, Paysafe And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE:HYLN) is doing exactly what it should do so longer-term it should pan out. Cramer said to a viewer he can buy more shares of Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE) if Bill Foley is in the stock. Instead of Shift...
EconomyStreet.Com

Lithia Motors Gets a Bullish Nod From Jim Cramer

During Thursday's fast-paced Lightning Round segment of Mad Money, one caller asked Jim Cramer about Shift Technologies (SFT) : "I really like Lithia Motors (LAD) . They did fantastic. That's the one to buy," replied Cramer. Let's check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of SFT, below, we...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Has a Message for Crypto Bulls

Jim Cramer is looking closely at cryptocurrencies following a volatile week for Bitcoin, ethereum and the overall crypto space. And on Friday, Bitcoin resumed a selloff after China said it would be cracking down on mining and trading of the world's largest cryptocurrency. Recap TheStreet Live: Everything Jim Cramer Is...
Stocksbitcoin.com

Stock Guru Jim Cramer Thinks Crypto Crash Will Benefit Stock Markets

Jim Cramer, otherwise known as the ‘stock guru,’ has weighed in how the latest cryptocurrency market correction can affect the stock markets. Cramer thinks this contingency will benefit stock markets, with some investors taking profit and moving them to less volatile, less transient investments. But some volatile stocks also felt the correction in crypto, now that some tech shares are more correlated than ever.
StocksForbes

Daniel Loeb's Top Trades Of The 1st Quarter

Third Point leader Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) released his first-quarter portfolio earlier this week. Using an event-driven, value-oriented approach to picking stocks, the guru's New York-based firm is known for taking activist positions in underperforming companies that have a catalyst that will help unlock value for shareholders. In his first-quarter...
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Applied Materials: Jim Cramer's Approach to the Stock

In the fiscal 2021 second quarter ended May 2, Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report posted revenue of $5.58 billion, soaring 41% from $3.96 billion last year. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $5.41 billion in the latest quarter. Net income registered $1.33 billion, or $1.43 per share, in the...
StocksStreet.Com

Bristol-Myers Squibb Makes Its Upside Breakout

We looked at the charts of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) on April 19 and wrote that "Traders could go long BMY at current levels and on a weekly close above $66.08. Risk to $61 now." BMY has made a new high on our Point and Figure chart and our other charts...
StocksStreet.Com

Call It the Fountain of Dividends

Stocks quotes in this article: GWRS, YORW, AWK, AWR, CWT. Before too long we'll be past the Memorial Day weekendAlready, folks have started to water their grass, plant their gardens and get their homes in shape, but soon we'll be hearing the whir of air conditioning units as folks look to stay cool during the summer heatMaybe it's me, but that prompts me to think of certain dividend payers that have a se...
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Datadog's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) is trading higher Friday after the stock was upgraded. What Happened: Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh upgraded Datadog from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $111 price target. The stock should rebound from its recent sell-off to set new all-time highs, Singh said in a note. On...
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: CSCO, RIDE, KSS, DE

The market’s strong finish on Wednesday carried over to Thursday’s session, with bulls buying the open and bidding up the market all morning. That said, let’s look at a few top stock trades going into Friday. Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Cisco Systems (CSCO) Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) started...
MarketsStreet.Com

Wall Street Fairness: Cramer Says Regulators Need to Do Their Jobs

Let's talk about Wall Street and accountability. "There's far too little accountability on Wall Street, Jim Cramer admitted to his Mad Money viewers Thursday, as he sounded off on issues that have been getting him hot under the collar for the past few weeks," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap.
StocksStreet.Com

Paysafe's Charts Are Telling Me to Go Slow

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about one of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Thursday evening: Paysafe (PSFE) : "I think you can buy more," he said. Let's check out this company that seems to be everywhere as a payment platform. In...
StocksStreet.Com

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Cisco Orders 'Spectacular'

Stock futures edged up Friday ahead of expected data on the manufacturing and services sectors that will provide more insights into the pace of the economic recovery. In the most recent episode of "Mad Money" TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer said he lamented the lack of accountability on Wall Street and condemned the harm it did to investors.