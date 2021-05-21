newsbreak-logo
Manhattan, KS

Anthony Recreation Center Opens With Ribbon Cutting

By Troy Coverdale
1350kman.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith dignitaries from the city and USD 383 on hand Friday, Manhattan Parks and Rec officials were among those cutting a ribbon to open the new Anthony Recreation Center. Director of Recreation Randi Clifford noted the center’s opening adds to a growing list of facilities the department is overseeing–quick growth in a short time, as the department goes from managing one basketball court to 11. He also noted the three new recreation centers that are opening in 2021 are the first such facilities built in the city since Peace Memorial Auditorium opened in 1955.

