Ask a Master Gardener: Jumping worms
Question: There is a new invasive species of earthworms found in Oregon that I’d like to know about. Answer: A new invasive earthworm species called a Jumping Worm is causing alarm. Jumping Worm refers to three similar species of worms: Amynthas agrestis, Amynthas tokioensis and Metaphire hilgendorfi. The most aggressive and widespread in the United States is the Amynthas agrestis, but all incur similar environmental damage, and all are cause for concern if discovered in the Pacific Northwest.www.nrtoday.com