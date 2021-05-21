newsbreak-logo
Pistons' Grant named finalist for NBA’s Most Improved Player award

Grand Haven Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerami Grant put together the best season of his career with the Detroit Pistons this season. NBA awards voters took note. Grant is one of the three finalists for the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award, the league announced on Thursday. He’s competing with New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, and Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. for the honor.

