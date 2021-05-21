newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Attorney General pushes limiting deadly force

By Kate Lisa Johnson Newspaper Corp.
mymalonetelegram.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Officials announced legislation Friday to require all New York police officers to reserve using lethal force as a last resort when responding to an incident and hold law enforcement accountable, state Attorney General Letitia James said. The Police Accountability Act, which was introduced in the Senate and...

