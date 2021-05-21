Zoning vote could clear a path for more development
Make industrial park zoning consistent across four counties and they will come. So said area economic development officials. “Uniformity is key to attracting these large companies,” Joint Development Authority attorney Andrea Gray told the Social Circle City Council on Tuesday during a public hearing regarding Stanton Springs North. Shane Short, executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County, also attended the public hearing.www.waltontribune.com