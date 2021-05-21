Zoning vote could clear a path for more development

Melissia Rusk Appointed as New Human Resources Director. Monroe, GA – May 5, 2021 –The Walton County Board of Commissioners is excited to announce the appointment of Melissia Rusk to Human Resources Director. Rusk began her career with Walton County on January 9, 2017, as an Administrative Specialist and later reclassified to Human Resources Coordinator in January 2018. Through diligence and hard work, Melissia was promoted to Human Resources Specialist in October 2019 and Assistant Human Resources Director in November 2019. On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the Walton County Board of Commissioners appointed her as the Human Resources Director.