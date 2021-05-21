newsbreak-logo
Malone's new Stewart's Shop holds grand opening

By ALEXANDER VIOLO aviolo@mtelegram.com
 3 days ago

MALONE — Stewart's Shops new location in Malone held its grand opening, Friday morning. With a ribbon cutting and special deals on ice cream, iced coffee, hot dogs, and gas, the new location on West Main Street in the village, celebrated the completion of renovation efforts, which started in March.

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Malone, NYmymalonetelegram.com

For the record

N Ricky Vassar, 29, of Malone, was charged by Plattsburgh Police with criminal contempt and aggravated harassment. n 9:04 p.m., Malone to Pigeon Road; 11:26 p.m., Tupper Lake to Hill Street. Friday. n 2:09 p.m., Saranac Lake to Mount Pisgah Lane; 3:00 a.m., Malone to Limekiln Road; 3:33 a.m., Saranac...
Franklin County, NYmymalonetelegram.com

King's Wok owner opens up on struggles to keep buffet open through pandemic

MALONE — King’s Wok manager Sam Jiang doesn’t want to have to close his buffet line again. The restaurant has already endured two closures during the pandemic. The first, between March and July 2020, and the second, stretching from January up until about last week. But now, off its second stint of being shut down, the King’s Wok is running into state health inspection violations. This is due to the restaurant operating its buffet as self-serve. Though, Jiang said, not only is this something his business can’t help, it’s something that other buffet businesses are not encountering.
Malone, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Traveling gnome pays a visit to Malone library

Aviolo@mtelegram.com MALONE — A book-wielding lawn ornament has made an appearance in the village and is part of an event hosted by the Clinton-Essex-Franklin County Library System. The “gnoming around” event started May 5 and the gnome itself, currently located in front of the Wead Library on Elm Street, will travel to 20 member libraries throughout the three North Country counties the library system serves. Residents in the three counties are invited to participate in the event by taking their pictures with the gnome outside of their local libraries, in order to be entered for a chance to win a prize bag, according to the library system’s website, which said the gnome will stay in each location for about a week, and one winner will be selected from each location the gnome stops at. Participants can post their selfies with the gnome to social media to Facebook or Instagram at facebook.com/CEFLS and @cef_librarysystem, respectively, or by emailing them to info2@cefls.org. The prize consists of a drawstring bag containing a variety of items, including a free personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut for ages 12 and under, a single scoop of ice cream from Stewart’s, and a decorative mini clipboard, according to the library system’s website. The gnome arrived in Malone, Wednesday morning. The Wead Library is the second stop on its journey, after starting its trip at the Dannemora Free Library in Saranac. Wead Library staff members Karlee Martin, Chelsie Russo, and Nicole Andre were on hand for the gnome’s arrival in Malone, Wednesday and said they hope people come out to visit the library and take their pictures with the gnome.
Malone, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Sullivan Electric to close after 40 years of service

MALONE — After 40 years in the electrical business, Tim Sullivan is closing up shop on Andrus Street. Sullivan Electric’s final day with its doors open has not been confirmed, but Sullivan said they will more than likely close at some point this summer. “Just a few more months,” Sullivan...
Malone, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Updates

Village Board Meeting will be held by the Village Board of Trustees of the Village of Chateaugay on Tuesday, May 4 at 4:45 p.m. The Village is providing a telecommunications option to “attend” the meeting in the interest of social distancing. Join Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/79474222653... Village of Malone spring cleanup.
Malone, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Linda & Mike's opens up for the season

MALONE — Ice cream, burgers and more are once again available on Pearl Street, with the opening of Linda & Mike’s Ice Cream Stand & Gift Shop, Thursday morning. According to Linda Tatro, who owns the business with Mike Tatro, both the ice cream stand, and gift shop opened at 11 a.m.
Malone, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Village to work with DANC on sanitary sewer overflow

MALONE — The village will work with the Development Authority of the North Country to do testing related to a sanitary sewer overflow in the area of Callander Pond. According to Mayor Andrea Dumas, the village will work with DANC to get the testing done, after the village received a letter from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.