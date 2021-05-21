Malone’s new Stewart’s Shop holds grand opening

Aviolo@mtelegram.com MALONE — A book-wielding lawn ornament has made an appearance in the village and is part of an event hosted by the Clinton-Essex-Franklin County Library System. The “gnoming around” event started May 5 and the gnome itself, currently located in front of the Wead Library on Elm Street, will travel to 20 member libraries throughout the three North Country counties the library system serves. Residents in the three counties are invited to participate in the event by taking their pictures with the gnome outside of their local libraries, in order to be entered for a chance to win a prize bag, according to the library system’s website, which said the gnome will stay in each location for about a week, and one winner will be selected from each location the gnome stops at. Participants can post their selfies with the gnome to social media to Facebook or Instagram at facebook.com/CEFLS and @cef_librarysystem, respectively, or by emailing them to info2@cefls.org. The prize consists of a drawstring bag containing a variety of items, including a free personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut for ages 12 and under, a single scoop of ice cream from Stewart’s, and a decorative mini clipboard, according to the library system’s website. The gnome arrived in Malone, Wednesday morning. The Wead Library is the second stop on its journey, after starting its trip at the Dannemora Free Library in Saranac. Wead Library staff members Karlee Martin, Chelsie Russo, and Nicole Andre were on hand for the gnome’s arrival in Malone, Wednesday and said they hope people come out to visit the library and take their pictures with the gnome.