Douglas County, OR

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley to hold virtual town hall Monday

By CARISA CEGAVSKE Senior Staff Writer The News-Review
NRToday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, will hold a virtual town hall for Douglas County residents at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The senator will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., answer questions and invite suggestions for tackling the challenges facing Oregon and America. “The ideas and priorities I hear about...

