newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Breakfast to kick-start your day

Posted by 
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGBDE_0a7WYAlJ00
Enjoying a nutritious breakfast that includes foods like high-fiber, whole-grain cereals, whole-wheat waffles and oatmeal helps us to get enough fiber, vitamins and minerals. Courtesy photo

Breakfast actually means “breaking the fast.” When we eat breakfast we are refueling our bodies after going without food during our sleeping hours. Typically, this is about seven or eight hours. Food is the fuel that keeps our bodies functioning properly. Having breakfast is key! Breakfast helps us to perform and feel better. It also helps wake up our brains. Some even call breakfast brain food.

Research also indicates that those who eat breakfast are more likely to have a regular eating pattern (eating every three or four hours) and tend to need fewer snacks throughout the day. Consuming fewer snacks (e.g., chips and candies) throughout the day helps in achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight.

When we wake up, our energy reserves are at their lowest. Eating a nutritious breakfast helps us to replenish our blood sugar which improves the brain’s ability to function. Breakfast energizes the body and helps us function better throughout the day, including giving us more endurance, strength and better concentration, memory and coordination.

Enjoying a nutritious breakfast that includes foods like high-fiber, whole-grain cereals, whole-wheat waffles and oatmeal helps us to get enough fiber, vitamins and minerals.

It isn’t as hard as some of us think to make time for breakfast. It all starts with planning. A good way to do this is and to save time is to wake up 15 minutes earlier to have a bowl of cereal.

Another suggestion is to prepare breakfast the night before. A few examples include rolled oats, smoothie bowl, breakfast muffins and fruit. Another fast and healthy option is to make a simple breakfast burrito with eggs, tomatoes and cheese. Roll it up in a whole-wheat tortilla for a tasty on-the-go breakfast.

There are so many easy options for a healthy breakfast meal. Make a list of items you like that would be nutritious for breakfast first. This will help you decide what you should purchase at the grocery store. I encourage you to use your imagination and start creating today!

The old saying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day is actually true. Enjoy it!

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins#Fruit#Muffins#Blood Sugar#Food Drink#Breakfast Foods#Breakfast Cereal#Healthy Food#Eating Foods#Fast Food#Breakfast Brain Food#Smoothie Bowl#Eggs#Whole Grain Cereals#Cheese#Tomatoes#Fuel#Roll#Today#Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Salon

The simplest-ever trick to make fluffy, puffy pancakes

Say it with me: Flat flapjacks are no fun. (Also, on a similar note, try saying this five times fast. Hello, tongue twister!) And since we all agree we want our pancakes with a little bit of, shall we say, fluff, why not make them this way?. And as you...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Apple To Eat, According to a Dietitian

It's not hard to imagine a lineup of apples in a beauty contest—at the grocery store, pretty Pink Ladies, emerald Granny Smiths, and shapely Honeycrisps vie for our attention with their bright colors and varying sizes. But, for most of us, the more important question about apples has more to do with what's inside than what's outside. We all know apples are healthy—and pretty to look at—but are they all created equal for nutrition? Is there one specific best apple to eat for your health?
Recipeswincountry.com

Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

Alright, so I know this is gonna sound rather unhealthy…remember that’s why we call this “Healty-ish”. Not all of these recipes are gonna be as healthy, but life is also too short to not eat things that taste good. For this, I use toaster waffles. I hardly ever have time...
RecipesNevada Appeal

The perfect salad for spring/summer (recipe)

Spring is here, with the trees budding out and blossoms in the air; it’s a beautiful time of year in Northern Nevada and outdoor dining is back!. At Piazza, our tastes and recipes reflect the change of seasons as well and Chef Dan Burnham is hard at work planning our new spring/summer seasonal and local menu, coming out Memorial Day weekend.
NutritionPosted by
KEAN 105

5 Ways to Make Your Breakfast Healthier, According to Nutritionists

Breakfast. There’s a right way to do it, and a 'please pass the waffle iron and whipped cream' way to do it. And nutritionists say there are lots of sneaky ways we’re turning arguably the most important meal of the day into a landmine for sugar, calories, and more. Below, five ways to eat your healthiest breakfast ever, along with breakfast saboteurs you should avoid.
Recipesi am baker

Ambrosia Salad

Ambrosia Salad is a classic creamy fruit salad that is easy to whip up and is as much a dessert as a salad. Try my Cookie Salad for another no-bake, quick dessert salad to enjoy. Ambrosia Salad. Is it a dessert? Is it a salad? Let’s just call this a...
Grocery & Supermaketcstoredecisions.com

Breakfast Taquito Joins 7-Eleven’s All-Day Lineup

When it comes to breakfast, 7-Eleven is on a roll. Tasty bacon, egg, cheese and potato breakfast taquitos, filled with everyone’s favorite breakfast foods, are now coming to participating 7-Eleven stores. 7-Eleven will be offering these new breakfast taquitos 24/7 – just like everything else. Great for breakfast on the...
Food & Drinksprincesspinkygirl.com

French Toast Muffins

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Our French Toast Muffins will have your mouth watering even before you start your day. Made in a muffin tin with croissants, heavy cream and cinnamon, they come together for the perfect bite-sized breakfast option that’s ready in just 30 minutes!
Food & Drinksathriftymom.com

Bentgo Salad Lunch Container

EXTRA-LARGE SALAD CONTAINER: Spacious 54 oz salad bowl to go – fits up to 4 cups of healthy fruits and vegetables (with the compartment tray inserted) KEEPS SALAD FRESH: Top lid features a rubberized sealing ring and locking clips to keep food fresh on the go – Top-shelf dishwasher safe and BPA-free.
Food & Drinksthefederal.com

Go light on meals, eat seasonal food: Here’s how to beat summer blues

Eleven-year-old Sujata remembers having a glass of fruit juice with breakfast before going to school. Now she attends her online classes from home, but the glass of fruit juice remains the same in her breakfast menu. Similarly, nine-year-old Aakash used to enjoy a glass of aam panna prepared by his grandmother with lunch, once back from school. Aakash still reaches out for his granny-made glass of aam panna in the scorching summer months. So is the case of many children in the same age group who relish fruits, juices, buttermilk, smoothies and salads during summer months which have increased their intensity and duration.
Food & Drinkspsychologytoday.com

How I Stopped Eating Popcorn with a Pound of Cheese on it

Sometimes you learn things the hard way. Other times, it could just be divine intervention. God might have had a hand in putting an end to my habit of eating popcorn with cheese melted on top. Several weeks ago I discovered Skinny Pop, and fell into this false advertising trap...
RecipesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Raise your picnic game with these simple salad spreads

Picnic season is upon us, and while I appreciate the people who sit on perfectly spread red-and-white-checkered blankets and fill their baskets with all kinds of elaborate fare, I'm usually not one of them. For me, picnics are more about a change of scenery, fresh air and enjoying a bite...
Food & Drinksthepioneerwoman.com

BLT Pasta Salad

Summer's arrival means potlucks, barbecues, picnics—and lots and lots of pasta salad. Think of this BLT pasta salad as your entry point to all summer meals. Serve it for dinner with burgers and grilled meats, pack it up for a picnic lunch, or even make it on a Monday to snack on all week. (Any excuse for pasta, right?)
RecipesPosted by
Food & Wine

Waakye (My Big Fat Ghanian Breakfast)

Meanwhile, grind Guinea pepper pods in a mortar and pestle; remove grains and discard any pods. Toast Guinea pepper and grains of paradise in a small skillet over medium, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. With a mortar and pestle, grind Guinea pepper mixture to a coarse powder. Add 1 cup of the onion and 1 teaspoon of the fresh ginger; grind and smash into smooth juicy paste. Set spice paste aside.
Food & DrinksEntrepreneur

The Best Coffee Grinders to Start Your Day Off Right

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. Move over pods, there’s a new king of coffee. Okay, maybe it’s not...