Entroware Unveils New Proteus Linux Laptop Powered by Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
(Other stories by Marius Nestor) If you're in the market for a new Linux laptop, you should know that Entroware Proteus is now on sale as an ultra-portable and ultra-professional Linux notebook, featuring a generous 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS matte display with an ultra-thin bezel, full backlit keyboard, and an aluminum alloy chassis that's 2 cm thick. Under the hood, the Entroware Proteus laptop can be configured with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, either the Intel Core i5-1135G7 with 4 core, 8 threads, 8M cache, and up to 4.20 GHz clock speeds, or the more powerful Intel Core i7-1165G7 with 4 cores, 8 threads, 12M cache, and up to 4.70 GHz clock speeds.www.linuxtoday.com