MALONE — King’s Wok manager Sam Jiang doesn’t want to have to close his buffet line again. The restaurant has already endured two closures during the pandemic. The first, between March and July 2020, and the second, stretching from January up until about last week. But now, off its second stint of being shut down, the King’s Wok is running into state health inspection violations. This is due to the restaurant operating its buffet as self-serve. Though, Jiang said, not only is this something his business can’t help, it’s something that other buffet businesses are not encountering.