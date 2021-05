With the ‘legacy’ F/A-18 Hornet on the way out, the Navy badly needs replacement high-end adversary jets. As first reported by The War Zone, the U.S. Navy is now lining up the acquisition of additional F-16 aggressor jets to supplement the F/A-18E/F Super Hornets that are now headed to one of its dedicated adversary squadrons, VFC-12, the “Fighting Omars,” based at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia. The F-16s are required since there’s a shortage of the earlier Block I Super Hornets available for the high-end adversary mission.