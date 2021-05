HUNTINGBURG - Southridge came away with its fourth straight win Wednesday night, run-ruling county rival Northeast Dubois, 10-0, in the bottom of the sixth at League Stadium. The Raiders (18-5) already scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second, but broke it open against the Jeeps (12-7) in the fourth. Southridge seemed to find a way on base no matter what it was. Whether it was a base knock, a walk, a ball getting a piece of someone, the Raiders capitalized to expand their lead.