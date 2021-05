As a result of their second place finish in district play, the Lady Warriors found themselves in the Class 2A state softball tournament. In the opening round of the 16-team tournament. On Wednesday, May 5, the Lady Warriors traveled to Jacksonville to face the Lady Conquerors of Trinity Christian Academy. Errors proved to be costly as the Lady Warriors' season came to a close when they were defeated 12-2. The Lady Conquerors went out to a one run lead after the first inning. In the top of the second inning, the Lady Warriors were able to build a one-run lead with two runs in the top of the second inning. The Lady Conquerors tied the score again in the lower half of the second inning. Then, in the third inning, the Lady Conquerors opened up with six unanswered runs. The Lady Conquerors continued to add to their lead until the game was called after the sixth inning.