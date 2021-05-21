newsbreak-logo
Blotter: Duo accused of trying to cash stolen check, fleeing from police

By Zaira Perez Staff Writer zaira.perez@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46EIIm_0a7WXfxv00

A duo who fled after allegedly trying to cash a stolen check at Independent Bank on Wednesday was arrested shortly after a 911 caller reported seeing them switching their vehicle’s license plates with another, according to a police report.

The Denton Police Department was dispatched to Independent Bank at 400 N. Carroll Blvd., where the suspects were allegedly attempting to cash a stolen check. Police arrived and the suspects were inside a vehicle that bore a stolen license plate. The report says the two drove off as police pulled into the parking lot.

Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police lost sight of the vehicle on Second Street after following them from the bank.

According to the report, a 911 caller reported seeing two people switching a car’s license plate with another in a parking lot. The address and block number for the parking lot weren’t given in the report.

Officers arrived shortly after and detained the two. The report says police recognized the woman, 42-year-old Kristy Smith, as the unidentified suspect in a vehicle burglary earlier Wednesday, when a caller said someone broke into their car and stole several items.

Two of the items stolen were a firearm and the check the two suspects are accused of trying to cash. Kristy Smith was charged with theft of a firearm, property theft between $100 and $750, and forgery of a financial instrument. A 41-year-old man, Ryan Smith, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest or detention, possession of a controlled substance and forgery of a financial instrument.

Their relationship wasn’t stated in the report. Theft of a firearm and forgery of a financial instrument when it’s a check are both state jail felonies. Ryan Smith was booked into the Denton County Jail Friday in lieu of $15,000 bail, and the specific charge for evading arrest was evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, which is also a state jail felony.

Kristy Smith was booked into the Denton County Jail Friday in lieu of $9,000 bail.

Other reports

2200 block of South Interstate 35E — A Dillard’s staffer reported two juveniles stole merchandise from the store Wednesday and Thursday, according to a police report.

Police were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. Thursday for the two thefts. Two separate reports list the thefts as organized retail theft between $100 and $750 and organized retail theft between $750 and $2,500.

The ages of the two juveniles were estimated to be between 11 and 13, but their exact ages aren’t yet known. Officers have security footage of the two incidents and an investigation is ongoing.

1800 block of South Loop 288 — A woman doesn’t want to pursue charges after reporting a man pulled out a knife on her and stole her wallet outside Target, according to a police report.

She called 911 around 9:59 p.m. to report a man approached her in the parking lot, pulled out a folding knife and demanded she give him her wallet. The report says she did so and he then took off.

She told police she didn’t want to pursue charges.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 397 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.

From Thursday to Friday, 34 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.

