newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay Springs, MS

Bay Springs cancels Bayfest

By WDAM Staff
WDAM-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Bay Springs announced that it will be canceling Bayfest again this year. The decision was attributed to COVID-19 in a message posted to the city’s Facebook page. The statement said the city hopes to resume Bayfest in 2022. Bayfest is a multi-day...

www.wdam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Bay Springs, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Festival#Miss#City#Vendors#Musical Entertainment#Community#Wdam#Pandemic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Mississippi StateDeSoto Times Today

Vaccination site could move from Landers Center inside to storm shelter in Southaven

The Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination site at the Landers Center could be moving inside to a storm shelter in Southaven. DeSoto County EMS Director Mark Davis informed the County Board of Supervisors that they are waiting to hear back from state health officials about relocating vaccine shots to the FEMA Storm Shelter on Highway 51 next to the Southaven Arena.
Mississippi Statetravelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Meridian, Mississippi

For the road tripper, Meridian is like the Statue of Liberty, lifting up her torch beside the golden door. You’ll want to walk through that easy-to-find golden door. Do you hear the music beckoning you from behind the door?. The city’s founders thought that the word meridian meant junction. Interstates...
Mississippi Statetheoldhouselife.com

On 11 acres with a pool and a pond! Circa 1931 in Mississippi. $385,000

This is a lot of house for the money! Love the pool! This home was built in 1931. It is located on eleven acres in Tylertown, Mississippi. The home features a grand foyer, original hardwood floors, exposed beams, french doors, and crown molding. The property has a large back porch, patio, big in-ground pool and a pond with a bridge. Three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 3,830 square feet. $385,000.
Mississippi StateWREG

Johnny Cash receives Mississippi Country Music Trail marker

STARKVILLE, Miss. — One of the best-selling artists of all time now has a marker on the Mississippi Country Music Trail. The marker memorializes the night Johnny Cash spent in the Oktibbeha County Jail. In the early hours of May 11, 1965, Cash was arrested for public drunkenness after he...
Mississippi Statewoodworkingnetwork.com

Mississippi sawmill adds 43 jobs; average salary is $51,000

GRENADA, Miss. - Southern yellow pine producer Hankins Lumber is investing $12 million into a new Mississippi sawmill, adding 43 jobs. The average salary for the new jobs will be $51,000. Mississippi's Development Authority is providing aid for the expansion. “Mississippi’s agriculture industry is our state’s top economic driver, employing...
Bay Springs, MSWDAM-TV

Two set to face off in Bay Springs mayoral race

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Candidates are making their pitches to voters ahead of municipal elections. In Bay Springs, incumbent Mayor J.E. Smith is set to run against political newcomer Donald Brown. We spoke with the two men as they make their case for the top job in Bay Springs.
Bay Springs, MSMeridian Star

Bay Springs mayoral race pits 2, incumbent and newcomer

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor is preparing to face off against a political newcomer in municipal elections set for next month. Bay Springs incumbent Mayor J.E. Smith is set to run against Donald Brown in a general election scheduled for June 8. Both candidates are running as...
Jasper County, MSWDAM-TV

Free health screenings available in Jasper County Tuesday

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in Jasper County will have access to a free health screening Tuesday. The Mississippi SHINE project is sponsoring the event. The goal is to promote health and wellness. “We’re going to be doing free blood, glucose testing, body mass index numbers, basically anything to...
Clarke County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clarke, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, Hinds, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Clarke; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Hinds; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion; Newton; Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Mississippi...east central Mississippi...south central Mississippi...southeast Mississippi and southwest Mississippi, including the following areas, in central Mississippi, Copiah, Hinds, Rankin, Scott, Simpson and Smith. In east central Mississippi, Clarke, Jasper, Lauderdale and Newton. In south central Mississippi, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln and Marion. In southeast Mississippi, Covington, Forrest, Jones and Lamar. In southwest Mississippi, Franklin MS. * From 9 AM CDT this morning through this evening * A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. * Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts, will likely result in areas of flash flooding. Numerous roads may become flooded, closed, or washed out. Minor to moderate river flooding is also possible.