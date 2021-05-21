Bay Springs cancels Bayfest

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Clarke; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Hinds; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion; Newton; Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Mississippi...east central Mississippi...south central Mississippi...southeast Mississippi and southwest Mississippi, including the following areas, in central Mississippi, Copiah, Hinds, Rankin, Scott, Simpson and Smith. In east central Mississippi, Clarke, Jasper, Lauderdale and Newton. In south central Mississippi, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln and Marion. In southeast Mississippi, Covington, Forrest, Jones and Lamar. In southwest Mississippi, Franklin MS. * From 9 AM CDT this morning through this evening * A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. * Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts, will likely result in areas of flash flooding. Numerous roads may become flooded, closed, or washed out. Minor to moderate river flooding is also possible.