Orange County SC announce Adam Jahn, Seth Casiple out for season

Kyle Muller and the Stripers were locked in a close game with Nashville all night and the Sounds ultimately prevailed by the final score of 3-2. Muller certainly looked better than he had in previous starts this season, but the command was still pretty iffy at times. That said, unlike in his previous appearances this year, he largely pitched his way out of trouble on Friday evening although Keston Hiura did understandably give him fits including giving up a homer to him in the fourth inning. The winning run ultimately crossed the plate due to a pair of wild pitches from Muller in the fifth inning which allowed a sac fly to score Nashville’s third run of the game.