newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Orange County SC announce Adam Jahn, Seth Casiple out for season

By Alicia Rodriguez
angelsonparade.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange County SC announced on Friday that two players — forward Adam Jahn and midfielder Seth Casiple — will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to injury. Jahn started in OCSC’s season opener on Sunday against Tacoma Defiance, but suffered a non-contact knee injury in the first half and immediately exited the game. The club confirmed he will undergo surgery to repair the injury, and so while they did not announce it was a torn ACL, all the context clues indicate he tore his ACL, if it requires surgery that will keep him out the rest of the season.

www.angelsonparade.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Sports
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Jahn
Person
Seth Casiple
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange County Sc#Tacoma Defiance#Out For Season#Season Finale#Go Game#Knee Surgery#Orange County Sc#Acl#Midfielder Seth Casiple#The Game#Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Orange County, CAangelsonparade.com

And we’re off: Tacoma Defiance 1, Orange County SC 0

Orange County SC opened the 2021 USL Championship season on Sunday, but the result wasn’t what they were seeking, as they lost 1-0 to Tacoma Defiance at Cheney Stadium. OCSC were the last team in the league to get underway this season, and playing a Tacoma side with two games already under their belts, the visitors had more visible rust on the day, although it was a close match throughout.
MLSmassivereport.com

Official: Crew announce ‘Columbus SC’ rebrand

Columbus SC is official. One day after Massive Report confirmed rumors that the Columbus Crew was set to rebrand, the club has officially announced its change in name and logo. The Crew will officially be known as “Columbus SC” with “the Crew” name now being officially used as a nickname...
NBAchatsports.com

Syracuse in the NBA: Orange season recap, playoff preview

While the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season wrapped up a couple months ago, there’s still related hoops action to watch if you choose to acknowledge the existence of the NBA (and I certainly do). The NBA regular season just wrapped up on Sunday, and the playoffs are about to start....
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

VIDEO: Jordan Miller excited to transfer to Miami

Watch Jordan Miller discuss his decision to transfer during an interview on Friday. Miller averaged 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season at George Mason. He discussed a variety of topics including what drew him to Miami, his goals for the offseason, his reaction to campus, playing in the ACC and more.
Sportschatsports.com

Match Preview: OL Reign v. Portland Thorns

After standing up well to a tough, aggressive North Carolina side, OL Reign head down I-5 for a match against the Portland Thorns. The game kicks off Sunday at 3 PM PT and will air on CBS Sports Network. After winning the preseason Challenge Cup on penalties, the Thorns continue...
MLSdailyjournal.net

Fire beat Inter Miami 1-0 for 1st victory of season

CHICAGO — Luka Stojanović scored on a free kick in the 69th minute and the Chicago Fire beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday night for its first victory of the season. From over 30 yards, Stojanović sent in the free kick with a short bounce. Goalkeeper John McCarthy dove low to the right and attempted to block the shot away, but misjudged and bundled it into the goal.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Vodnik and Elder pitch well, Michael Harris just keeps hitting

Kyle Muller and the Stripers were locked in a close game with Nashville all night and the Sounds ultimately prevailed by the final score of 3-2. Muller certainly looked better than he had in previous starts this season, but the command was still pretty iffy at times. That said, unlike in his previous appearances this year, he largely pitched his way out of trouble on Friday evening although Keston Hiura did understandably give him fits including giving up a homer to him in the fourth inning. The winning run ultimately crossed the plate due to a pair of wild pitches from Muller in the fifth inning which allowed a sac fly to score Nashville’s third run of the game.
Soccerangelsonparade.com

Feels like home: Orange County SC 1, Sacramento Republic 0

Orange County SC had their first competitive home game in front of fans in more than 14 months on Saturday, and while it was a tight affair, they delivered a victory to the home fans, defeating Sacramento Republic FC 1-0 at Championship Soccer Stadium. It was the first win of...
Tacoma, WAsounderatheart.com

Three reasons to watch Defiance vs Orange County SC with us

Tacoma Defiance by day; Seattle Sounders by night. It’s a Sunday where Puget Sound men’s soccer takes on So Cal. Defiance start things off with a brunch match against Orange County SC at 12:00 p.m. PT on ESPN+. The Sounders second team are attempting to claim Wade Webber’s sixth straight...
SportsTechnician Online

Courage fall 2-1 to Pride in regular season home opener

The North Carolina Courage fell 2-1 to the Orlando Pride in the team’s regular season home opener Saturday, May 22. The Pride capitalized on a Courage mistake at the back and found success going direct when the Courage spread themselves thin late in the game. In the second half, the Courage could not get a bounce in the box to go their way, missing numerous chances to level things up before Orlando got its insurance goal.
MLSSoccerAmerica.com

MLS Saturday: Chicago Fire and FC Cincinnati get first wins of 2021 season

The Chicago Fire and FC Cincinnati, the only teams in MLS without a win in 2021, were victorious on Saturday. The Fire defeated Inter Miami, 1-0, on midfielder Luka Stojanovic's long-range free kick for its first win in more than seven months. FC Cincinnati got goals from Jurgen Locadia and Gustavo Vallecilla in the last 20 minutes to erase a 1-0 deficit and beat CF Montreal, 2-1, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ending a nine-game winless streak dating back to the 2020 season.
MLSchatsports.com

The Knee Jerk: RSL vs FC Dallas

This week it’s about pieces for me. It feels like the square pegs and round holes cliche. At least Bobby Wood will be here soon to bring his dominance at center back! What’s that? Not a center back, you say. Then we should count on him for some real defensive midfield dominance. Eh? Not a midfielder, either?
MLSthepost.on.ca

Whitecaps have plenty of parallels with Tim Parker's Houston Dynamo

In the world of the Vancouver Whitecaps, 2017 feels like a million years ago. Alphonso Davies was but an emerging talent. Matías Laba was still destroying people in the middle of the pitch. Russell Teibert had short hair. The Whitecaps actually made the playoffs. And Tim Parker was still a...
MLSlafc.com

Preview | LAFC vs Colorado Rapids - 5/22/21

Another match, another tough result for LAFC after they faced Supporters’ Shield leading Seattle Sounders FC for the second time in this young 2021 season. Although the Black & Gold fought hard through a strong first half, the Club couldn’t muster enough to put together a full match and found themselves stuck with their first shutout loss of the season 2-0.
Orange County, CAyurview.com

Orange County Soccer Club’s 2021 Season Has Begun

On this week’s episode of Left Coast Sports, Jon Schaeffer is joined by Jeff Garner, the President of Business Operations for the Orange County Soccer Club to discuss the start of the USL season in Southern California. Learn more about the team and the league and what you can expect...
Orange County, CAangelsonparade.com

Orange County SC sign defender Kirill Antonov

Orange County SC announced on Wednesday the signing of defender Kirill Antonov, from Estonian club Nömme Kalju. The 18-year-old usually plays left back, and made four appearances for Kalju in league play last season, to go with one game in the Europa League qualifiers. An Estonian youth international, Antonov was born in Vermont and therefore should qualify as a domestic player on Orange County SC’s roster. Finding a young player with a European pedigree and American citizenship is pretty impressive scouting, and if he’s up to the level of the USL Championship, this could be a very savvy pickup indeed.