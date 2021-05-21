Orange County SC announce Adam Jahn, Seth Casiple out for season
Orange County SC announced on Friday that two players — forward Adam Jahn and midfielder Seth Casiple — will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to injury. Jahn started in OCSC’s season opener on Sunday against Tacoma Defiance, but suffered a non-contact knee injury in the first half and immediately exited the game. The club confirmed he will undergo surgery to repair the injury, and so while they did not announce it was a torn ACL, all the context clues indicate he tore his ACL, if it requires surgery that will keep him out the rest of the season.www.angelsonparade.com