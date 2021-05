The NFL draft has come and gone and OTAs and minicamps are around the corner. As always, the NFL offseason isn’t actually an “off” time. The Panthers’ front office is in the process of being rebuilt with two new scouts hired — former New England Patriots scout Jon Howard and former Jacksonville Jaguars scout Jared Kirksey — and former Panther Dan Morgan recently being hired as assistant general manager. The team announced Tuesday the hiring of former Washington scout Cole Spencer as director of college scouting, a title that was not previously held.