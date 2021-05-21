newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Danny Masterson ordered to stand trial on rape charges

By William Hughes
A.V. Club
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Danny Masterson has now been ordered to stand trial on charges of rape. This is per Variety, which reports that the That ’70s Show and The Ranch actor, who was charged with three counts of rape last year, has now been ordered by Los Angeles Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo to stand trial, after a pre-trial determined that prosecution had enough evidence to move forward on its accusations.

Los Angeles, CA

Scientology's secrets spill into open in Danny Masterson rape case

LOS ANGELES – The Church of Scientology works hard to keep its inner workings out of the public eye. It has hired private detectives to keep tabs on straying members, and experts say its lawyers vigorously defend against legal incursions, arguing to judges that Scientology's beliefs are not courtroom fodder.
Danny Masterson Claims Leah Remini Threatened Prosecutors, LAPD

Danny Masterson claims Leah Remini was pushing the LAPD to get him prosecuted in his rape case ... and threatened to put them on blast if they dropped the ball. In docs, obtained by TMZ, Masterson claims Leah's meddling in his case was so outrageous she had an LAPD detective named Becker, who allegedly moonlighted as her bodyguard, making calls about his rape case.
TheDailyBeast

Third Accuser: Danny Masterson Used Scientology Status to Take Advantage

On Thursday, the last of three women accusing Danny Masterson of rape took the stand in a Los Angeles courtroom. The woman, identified as N. Trout to the court, described an incident in 2003, where she said she was sexually assaulted by the That ’70s Show actor. The accuser told the court that when Masterson had begun texting her that night, commanding her to come over to his house, she’d chalked up his strange tone to “aggressive” flirting. When she’d shown up, she said, Masterson had surprised her by demanding that she get undressed and get into his hot tub, and then threatened to take off her clothes if she didn’t.
The Independent

Danny Masterson: Woman tells court she woke up to find That 70s Show actor raping her

A woman testified on Tuesday that 18 years ago, actor Danny Masterson raped her in his bed while she was partially conscious.“When I came to, he was on top of me and he was inside of me,” said the woman, identifying herself only as Jen B. “The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off.”The former That 70s Show star is currently undergoing a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, where a judge is determining whether there is probable cause to order a trial. Masterson is accused of the rapes of three women. He...
Kirstie Alley Says Scientology Is The Answer To Depression As Fellow Scientologist Danny Masterson's Rape Accuser Heads To Court

Kirstie Alley is defending her Scientology beliefs, saying the church can do what physiologists can't -- fix depression. The 70-year-old Cheers actress spoke out on Tucker Carlson Today and babbled on about everything from supporting Donald Trump, getting blacklisted in Hollywood, and somehow paralleled the controversial practice of Scientology to curing mental health issues like depression.
Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Gives Graphic Court Testimony

One of Danny Masterson’s accusers delivered nearly six hours of tearful testimony on Tuesday, at a preliminary hearing to determine if a trial will be ordered against the actor and practicing Scientologist, the Los Angeles Times reports. Masterson was charged last June with raping three women by force or fear at the height of his fame in the early 2000s. He pleaded not guilty and has denied the allegations. The woman who took the stand alleged that Masterson assaulted her at his Hollywood home in 2003. According to a “Page Six” report on her testimony, the accuser said she and Masterson were in the same social circles because of their involvement with the Church of Scientology. Through sobs, she recalled taking a drink from Masterson and feeling so sick that she could not open her eyes. She alleged that he carried her upstairs, where she vomited and was put in the shower. “When I came to, he was on top of me,” she said according to the “Page Six” report. “The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off.” According to her testimony, the That ’70s Show actor then raped her, despite her attempts to resist, allegedly threatening her at one point with a gun from his nightstand. Masterson reportedly took notes throughout the hearing.
Scientologist Danny Masterson Alleges Leah Remini Threatened LAPD Involved With Rape Investigation

The ongoing battle between Scientologist Danny Masterson and ex-Scientologist Leah Remini continues to play out in the legal system. In newly filed court documents, the 45-year-old That '70s Show actor – who has been charged with the rape of three women – is bringing to light new claims that the 50-year-old King of Queens actress has been actively meddling in his case.
Danny Masterson’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifies In Court

Danny Masterson’s ex-girlfriend testified in court on Wednesday (May 19th) that she was five years into a six-year relationship with the actor when she awoke to find him raping her in the house they shared. According to testimony transcribed by Page Six, the ex, identified in court as Christine B....
Page Six

Danny Masterson posts courthouse selfie before rape case hearing

“That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson posted a smiling selfie to social media Tuesday, moments before entering an LA courthouse for a hearing on rape charges. The image showed the 45-year-old and his actress wife, Bijou Phillips, in an inexplicably cheery mood as they sat in the front of a car outside the government building.
