newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple CEO Tim Cook testified in the Epic v. Apple trial. Here are 4 key takeaways.

By Zachery Eanes
heraldsun.com
 1 day ago

For the first time as CEO of Apple, Tim Cook entered into a courtroom on Friday to defend his company’s business model. Cook’s testimony came on the last day of the much-watched Epic Games vs. Apple lawsuit, an antitrust case that could forever change how Apple’s App Store operates. The...

www.heraldsun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Ceo#Google Inc#Iphone Apps#The App Store#V Bucks#Wells Fargo#Bank Of America#Covid#Tencent#New York Times#N O#Innovate Raleigh#Gcbd#Epic Lawyers#Iphone Users#Iphones#App Store Profitability#Download Apps#App Developers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Huawei
News Break
Google
Country
China
Related
Businesswtxl.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook faces tough questions about app store competition

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company's ironclad control over its mobile app store as the best way to serve and protect iPhone users, but faced tough questions about competition issues from a judge while testifying Friday about allegations that he oversees an illegal monopoly.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Apple Judge Presses Cook Hard in Final Minutes of Epic Trial (1)

Apple Inc. ’s chances of winning an antitrust trial brought by Epic Games Inc. appeared less certain Friday after the judge put chief executive officer. on the spot over claims that his company’s app marketplace is anticompetitive. U.S. District Judge. Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers. needled Cook on why the iPhone maker...
Businessithinkdiff.com

Apple employees call on CEO Tim Cook to condemn attacks on Palestinians

In an internal letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the company’s Muslim Association has asked him to give out a public statement condemning the attacks on Palestinians. The letter is written in wake of the recent Israeli-Palestinian aggression that erupted in mid-May, as a result, Israeli airforces bombed Gaza leaving 227 dead, including 63 children, and many injured and now homeless.
Businessslashdot.org

Tim Cook Says He Doesn't Remember How Much Google Pays for Search Deal As He Plays Innocent in Epic v Apple Trial

Apple CEO Tim Cook took his first turn in the witness chair this morning in what is probably the most anticipated testimony of the Epic v. Apple antitrust case. But rather than a fiery condemnation of Epic's shenanigans and allegations, Cook offered a mild, carefully tended ignorance that left many of the lawsuit's key questions unanswered, or unanswerable. TechCrunch reports: The facade of innocent ignorance began when he was asked about Apple's R&D numbers -- $15-20 billion annually for the last three years. Specifically, he said that Apple couldn't estimate how much of that money was directed towards the App Store, because "we don't allocate like that," i.e. research budgets for individual products aren't broken out from the rest. [...] This was further demonstrated when Cook was asked about Apple's deal with Google that keeps the search engine as the default on iOS. Cook said he didn't remember the specific numbers.
Video GamesArs Technica

Epic Games v. Apple

Arguments in the pitched legal battle between Epic and Apple over control of the iOS App Store are set to wrap up in the next few days. From the opening arguments onward, the legal maneuvering has involved plenty of arcane points of fact and law, from the precise definition of the market in question to the effectiveness of Apple's iOS security procedures to the definition of "game" itself.
BusinessPhone Arena

Tim Cook takes the stand and explains why Apple keeps tight control over the App Store

Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stand this morning to defend the 30% cut of in-app payments that Apple receives. The tech giant also forces developers who want their app listed in the App Store to only use Apple's in-app payment platform to process such a purchase. When Epic Games sought to evade paying Apple's 30% cut for in-app purchases of Fortnite game currency by offering its own payment platform, that was a violation of App Store rules which led to the removal of the game from the App Store.
Businesseminetra.com

Apple’s Tim Cook takes on witness position in antitrust battle

AAPL -1.35%. CEO Tim Cook talked about his company’s commitment to security and privacy on Friday after witnessing an iPhone maker’s legal battle with Fortnite creator Epic Games, Inc. Cook began his testimony at around 8:15 am local time. Third-party developers discussed his belief that they weren’t willing to offer...
Technologyeminetra.com

In an antitrust trial, Tim Cook claims Apple won’t hurt app makers

At another point, Apple’s lawyer asked Cook about Apple’s competition in the app market. Cook said he believes that the digital marketplace, which distributes games, including games from game console makers such as Epic and Sony and Microsoft, is a direct competitor to the App Store. But he admitted, “I’m not a gamer.”
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 13 Design Shock

Production of Apple’s iPhone 13 range is ahead of schedule and it is set to deliver one of the biggest upgrades in iPhone history (literally). But now a new leak has revealed a design decision no-one saw coming. Spotted by CNet, Apple is said to be producing an eye-opening pink...
BusinessFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Cook takes stand in App Store trial

SAN RAMON, Calif. – Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company's ironclad control over its mobile app store as a way to keep things simple for customers while protecting them against security threats and privacy intrusions during Friday testimony denying allegations he has been running an illegal monopoly. The rare...