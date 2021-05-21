Biden laughs off question about UFOs at press conference

At The Wall Street Journal, Gerard Baker wonders if President Biden “peaked on Inauguration Day” — as the old joke says the Chicago Cubs did every Opening Day. Biden’s “promise to bring healing to a fractured nation didn’t last the short ride back down Pennsylvania Avenue on Jan. 20.” Now, the “sudden change” in mask advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has “undermined” his claims to govern “at all times by data and facts.” The Gaza-Israel conflict was “another unwelcome intrusion of reality into the wonder world of Democratic progressivism.” And a week’s worth of official economic data — revealing a “slowdown in job growth, uptick in unemployment and [the] biggest leap in retail prices in more than a decade” — directly “challenged” Team Biden’s “entire governing premise.”