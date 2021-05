On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Bill is sitting in his office reliving the moment Vinny became a speed bump and Liam became even more insufferable than usual. After reliving his son passing out, Bill reminds himself he threw Vinny’s wallet over the embankment. For some reason, Bill needs to continue to remember Liam reawakening in the car and questioning all of the events that - say it with me - turned Vinny into a speed bump.