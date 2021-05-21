newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

By Mike Ferr
Posted by 
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vrOg_0a7WVnxJ00
Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

Fort Worth, Texas – One person was killed and another was critically injured after they were shot Friday in Fort Worth.

Now, two accused gunmen are at large, police say.

It all unfolded in the in the 1500 block of E. Presidio Street just after 2 p.m., according to officials.

According to Officer Tracy Carter with the Fort Worth Police Department, two people in the area had gotten into an argument around that time when one person pulled out a gun and fired on the other, fatally wounding that person.

Soon after that first shooting, Carter said another person approached and shot at the first gunman. It’s unclear if the second shooter hit or injured the first shooter. However, Carter said it appears that the second shooting left an innocent bystander critically wounded; that person was taken to the hospital.

Aerials over the scene showed a heavy police presence, with crime tape surrounding a small plaza outside the True Worth Place, a homeless shelter, according to online maps.

Police said the shooting also briefly forced a nearby school on lockdown, but it was later lifted.

At this time, Carter said both gunmen are outstanding, however they don’t believe there is any greater danger to the public.

Police and homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses and are trying to collect any surveillance video, if it exists, to aid their investigation. If anyone has any information on the shooting, they’re asked to call 817-392-4330.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Fort Worth

Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
1K+
Followers
129
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX. We only serve local news that affect the locals as we are one of them.

 https://dailyfortworth.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At Scene Of Shooting#Texas Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Police Detectives#Gunmen#Interviewing Witnesses#Leaves#Officer Tracy Carter#E Presidio Street#Crime Tape#Aerials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Juvenile girl, employee shot Sunday at Fort Worth club, police say

A man and juvenile woman were shot at a Fort Worth club just after midnight Sunday, police said. Police said a man and woman were in an altercation at the Kings and Queens club about 12:30 a.m. Sunday when the man pulled a gun and shot the juvenile sister of the woman involved in the altercation in the hip. He also shot an employee in the leg.
Texas StatePosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Man who killed his great aunt executed in Texas

Fort Worth, Texas – Despite requests from some of the victim’s family to spare his life, a Texas man was executed Wednesday evening for fatally beating his 83-year-old great aunt more than two decades ago. Quintin Jones received the lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the September...
Dallas County, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Dallas County reports 128 new Covid-19 cases, 8 additional deaths

Dallas, Texas – Dallas County reported 128 new Covid-19 cases and 8 more virus related deaths Friday. The latest victims were six Dallas residents, a man in his 30s, two women in their 50s, a man and a woman in their 80s and a man in his 90s; an Irving man in his 80s; and a Richardson man in his 40s. All but the Dallas man in his 80s had underlying high-risk health conditions.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Man found dead in Dallas golf course pond

Dallas, Texas – Dallas Police are investigating after a man was found dead floating in a golf course pond Monday, May 17. Police got the call just before 6:30 p.m. at the Dallas Athletic Club just off La Prada Drive near Galloway Avenue in Far East Dallas. According to police,...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Man fatally shot near 3300 Webb Chapel Ext in Dallas

Dallas, Texas – Homicide detectives are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead in Dallas, officials said. According to Dallas police, the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Webb Chapel Extension. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found 35-year-old Victor Suarez lying on the ground next to the front door of an apartment.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Drive-by shooting left three people injured

Dallas, Texas – Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a grocery store in Dallas on Saturday evening, according to police. The shooting occurred at the Little World grocery store in the 4600 block of South Malcolm X Boulevard in South Dallas. According to police, two people were...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

18 year old arrested in connection with murder of 4-year-old

Dallas, Texas – Officers arrested a man Saturday night in connection with the death of a 4-year-old child who was discovered with several wounds in the Mountain Creek neighborhood earlier that day. Police said 18-year-old Darriynn Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft, though more charges are expected following...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Man arrested in connection with deadly Fort Worth shooting

Fort Worth, Texas – According to the police, a man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting in Fort Worth last month. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Jonathan Lee Banks has been charged with murder, burglary of a habitation, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting near Lincoln Park on April 4.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Fort Worth, Texas

Become part of Fort Worth’s first responder team

The Fort Worth Police Department is seeking qualified applicants interested in a rewarding career as a 911 operator or public safety communicator (911 dispatcher). Receive and evaluate calls from the public requesting police assistance. Input and transmit call information. Dispatch calls and communications information to police officers. Respond to emergency...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Murder investigation of Dallas toddler underway

Dallas, Texas – A young boy was found dead in Dallas Saturday morning, and police said they are investigating his death as a murder. The boy was found just after 9 a.m., in the street in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive, according to police. Police have not released the...
Arlington, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Fire Departments Prepare For High Water Rescues

North Texas fire departments are preparing for possible high water rescues with days of rain in the forecast. Arlington Fire Department's Station 7 spent Monday double-checking their swift water rescue gear to make sure they're ready for any potential calls later this week. The crews are expecting a busy week...
Abilene, TXktxs.com

Body in south Abilene fire has been positively identified

Abilene Fire Department announced they have confirmed Chicarus Vickers, 30, was the victim on 1617 Peach Street. The body has been at The Tarrant County Medical Examiner. "Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Vickers," said Abilene Fire Department in a Press release. Fire and Police Investigators...