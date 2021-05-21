Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

Fort Worth, Texas – One person was killed and another was critically injured after they were shot Friday in Fort Worth.

Now, two accused gunmen are at large, police say.

It all unfolded in the in the 1500 block of E. Presidio Street just after 2 p.m., according to officials.

According to Officer Tracy Carter with the Fort Worth Police Department, two people in the area had gotten into an argument around that time when one person pulled out a gun and fired on the other, fatally wounding that person.

Soon after that first shooting, Carter said another person approached and shot at the first gunman. It’s unclear if the second shooter hit or injured the first shooter. However, Carter said it appears that the second shooting left an innocent bystander critically wounded; that person was taken to the hospital.

Aerials over the scene showed a heavy police presence, with crime tape surrounding a small plaza outside the True Worth Place, a homeless shelter, according to online maps.

Police said the shooting also briefly forced a nearby school on lockdown, but it was later lifted.

At this time, Carter said both gunmen are outstanding, however they don’t believe there is any greater danger to the public.

Police and homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses and are trying to collect any surveillance video, if it exists, to aid their investigation. If anyone has any information on the shooting, they’re asked to call 817-392-4330.