newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County reports 128 new Covid-19 cases, 8 additional deaths

By Nadia Ferr
Posted by 
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NOMib_0a7WViXg00
Dallas County reports 128 new Covid-19 cases, 8 additional deaths

Dallas, Texas – Dallas County reported 128 new Covid-19 cases and 8 more virus related deaths Friday.

The latest victims were six Dallas residents, a man in his 30s, two women in their 50s, a man and a woman in their 80s and a man in his 90s; an Irving man in his 80s; and a Richardson man in his 40s. All but the Dallas man in his 80s had underlying high-risk health conditions.

County Judge Clay Jenkins continued to stress the need for residents to get vaccinated against the virus.

“Please don’t give up on your loved ones and talk to them about the importance of vaccination so that they and their family can avoid the heartache of contracting COVID and giving it to the people that they love.” Jenkins said in a written statement.

Of the new cases, 88 were confirmed and 40 were probable. The numbers bring the county’s overall case total to 302,368, including 259,980 confirmed and 42,388 probable. The death toll is 4,017.

The average number of new daily cases in the county for the last two weeks is 151. For the previous 14-day period, the average was 232.

Health officials use hospitalizations, intensive-care admissions and emergency room visits as key metrics to track the real-time impact of Covid-19 in the county. In the 24-hour period that ended Thursday, 146 Covid-19 patients were in acute care in hospitals in the county. During the same period, 424 ER visits were for symptoms of the disease.

According to the state, 1,109,578 people in Dallas County have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 861,889 — 39.5% of the county’s population 12 and older — are fully vaccinated.

Daily Fort Worth

Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
1K+
Followers
152
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX. We only serve local news that affect the locals as we are one of them.

 https://dailyfortworth.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Dallas County, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Vaccines
Dallas County, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Jenkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#County Judge#County Officials#Texas Officials#State Officials#Health Officials#Covid#Irving#Deaths#Hospitalizations#Hospitals#Vaccination#Acute Care#Symptoms#Intensive Care Admissions#Emergency Room Visits#Women#Man#Stress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Texas surpasses 50,000 Covid-19 deaths

Texas -Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 50,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Texas. That’s equivalent to the entire population of Galveston, gone. California is the only other state in the nation that has had a comparable death toll, according to data from the CDC. Deaths there have surpassed 61,000 people.
Texas StatePosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Man who killed his great aunt executed in Texas

Fort Worth, Texas – Despite requests from some of the victim’s family to spare his life, a Texas man was executed Wednesday evening for fatally beating his 83-year-old great aunt more than two decades ago. Quintin Jones received the lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the September...
Dallas County, TXduncanville.com

Dallas County Reports 110 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases

As of 2:00 pm, May 15, 2021, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 110 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 83 confirmed cases, and 27 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 259,286 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 42,142 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 3,978 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 Vaccinations End at The Potter's House in Dallas

COVID-19 vaccines will no longer be administered at The Potter's House in Dallas. The City of Dallas' Equity and Inclusion team announced Monday morning that due to the "dramatic decrease in the number of vaccinations on-site" and that because of the availability of vaccines at other locations, such as hospitals, pharmacies, and grocery stores, vaccination efforts at the church ended on May 15.
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

School Districts Offer COVID-19 Vaccines to Eligible Students

The push to get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of all eligible North Texans ages 12 and up continues. Two of the area's largest school districts are doing what they can before school lets out for the summer. On a day when Arlington ISD allowed students to stay home...
Dallas County, TXDallas News

Dallas County home sales rose 47% in April

Dallas County home sales exploded in April with a more than 47% increase from the year before. The year-over-year increases in April were exaggerated by the slowdown in transactions in early 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Home sales were delayed in late April and March of last year, but Dallas-Fort Worth home purchases soared starting in the summer of 2020 and haven’t slowed since.
Texas Statewbap.com

Ex-Prosecutor Disbarred After Wrongful Convictions in Texas

DALLAS (AP) – A former Dallas County prosecutor has surrendered his law license after the State Bar of Texas said he withheld evidence that led to the wrongful convictions of two men who spent 14 years in prison in the fatal stabbing of a pastor. The Dallas Morning News reports...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Man found dead in Dallas golf course pond

Dallas, Texas – Dallas Police are investigating after a man was found dead floating in a golf course pond Monday, May 17. Police got the call just before 6:30 p.m. at the Dallas Athletic Club just off La Prada Drive near Galloway Avenue in Far East Dallas. According to police,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

CDC updates guidance for fully vaccinated

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals, encouraging them to avoid wearing masks outside in crowds and in most indoor environments. “Today is a great day for America,” President Joe Biden said during a Rose Garden address heralding the new guidance,...