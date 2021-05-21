Dallas County reports 128 new Covid-19 cases, 8 additional deaths

Dallas, Texas – Dallas County reported 128 new Covid-19 cases and 8 more virus related deaths Friday.

The latest victims were six Dallas residents, a man in his 30s, two women in their 50s, a man and a woman in their 80s and a man in his 90s; an Irving man in his 80s; and a Richardson man in his 40s. All but the Dallas man in his 80s had underlying high-risk health conditions.

County Judge Clay Jenkins continued to stress the need for residents to get vaccinated against the virus.

“Please don’t give up on your loved ones and talk to them about the importance of vaccination so that they and their family can avoid the heartache of contracting COVID and giving it to the people that they love.” Jenkins said in a written statement.

Of the new cases, 88 were confirmed and 40 were probable. The numbers bring the county’s overall case total to 302,368, including 259,980 confirmed and 42,388 probable. The death toll is 4,017.

The average number of new daily cases in the county for the last two weeks is 151. For the previous 14-day period, the average was 232.

Health officials use hospitalizations, intensive-care admissions and emergency room visits as key metrics to track the real-time impact of Covid-19 in the county. In the 24-hour period that ended Thursday, 146 Covid-19 patients were in acute care in hospitals in the county. During the same period, 424 ER visits were for symptoms of the disease.

According to the state, 1,109,578 people in Dallas County have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 861,889 — 39.5% of the county’s population 12 and older — are fully vaccinated.