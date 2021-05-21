newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Concerns raised after execution of Fort Worth man without media present

By Nadia Ferr
Posted by 
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSoCy_0a7WVgmE00

Fort Worth, Texas – While authorities with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice blame misunderstanding for keeping media from seeing the state’s first execution in almost a year, legal and death penalty experts say it’s another another example of what they regard as a lack of openness and competency in how the death sentence is carried out in the United States.

Two reporters, including one with The Associated Press, had been set to witness Wednesday’s execution of Quintin Jones at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. But they were not escorted into a viewing room adjacent to the death chamber because a call was never made to summon them.

Jones, condemned for the September 1999 killing of his great-aunt, Berthena Bryant, was executed with no media present. The previous 570 executions carried out since Texas resumed capital punishment in 1982 all had at least one media witness — and it was often an AP journalist.

The AP aims to cover every U.S. execution, one of the gravest procedures carried out by governments, and has for decades because the public has the right to know about all stages of the criminal justice process. The AP often is the sole media presence at U.S. executions, and explains the American death penalty process to the world.

Media witnesses hold government officials accountable when executions are flawed. In recent years, reporters have been able to witness and tell the public about botched or problematic executions in Alabama, Arizona, Oklahoma and Ohio, where inmates could be seen gasping for breath for long periods of time or writhing and clenching their teeth while on the gurney. Reporters have also highlighted efforts by states to prevent the public from knowing the source of lethal injection drugs they use.

An investigation into what led to the miscommunication in Texas continued Thursday, said state Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jeremy Desel. It was unknown how long the investigation would take to complete.

“We are taking steps to ensure that what happened doesn’t happen again in the future,” he said.

Desel said the prison agency does not believe any state laws were violated by not having media witness the execution.

The Texas Code of Criminal Procedure does not specifically mention media in connection with witnessing an execution, Desel said.

A part of the Texas Administrative Code — rules and regulations that govern state agencies — lists individuals who are authorized to witness an execution, including a media pool consisting of five reporters. The AP is specifically designated as one of the five pool reporters. Desel said the administrative code “does not mention or use the word must in any way, just that the following persons may be authorized to witness.”

In a Thursday tweet, state Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, welcomed the investigation.

“It was ‘a mistake’ and/or ‘a miscommunication’ is not acceptable. This is an unfathomable, colossal screw-up and we need answers,” he said.

The office of Gov. Greg Abbott did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said while the administrative code is written in a way to give the state has some deniability as to whether it violated the law, not letting reporters witness Wednesday’s execution was a violation of the law and “describing it as anything but that is parsing words.”

The mistakes that led to what happened on Wednesday speak to the ability of Texas and the 23 other states that currently have the death penalty to carry out executions, said Dunham, whose group takes no position on capital punishment but has criticized the way states carry out executions.

“Texas has more experience in carrying out executions than any other jurisdiction in the Western Hemisphere and if Texas can make a mistake like this, what confidence can the public have in what other states are doing?” he said.

Joseph Larsen, a Houston attorney who is also on the board of directors of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, called the lack of media witnesses “inexcusable” and executions “must be done with complete transparency to maintain the integrity of the judicial process.”

“It is not different from requiring that the trial of the person charged be public and witnessed,” he said. “Texas officials would like to restrict media access to the extent (most) possible, mostly for political reasons.”

Larsen also believes the Texas Department of Criminal Justice violated state law by not having media witnesses on Wednesday.

Executions were once held in front of courthouses and often turned into public spectacles but since they became “more solemn and somber activities” within prison walls, the media has functioned as a way “to ensure public accountability and to report if anything goes wrong,” Dunham said.

No reporters during Wednesday’s execution also meant the public wasn’t able to get firsthand details from the media about several changes that have been made in the execution procedure.

Accommodations have been made to allow an inmate’s spiritual adviser in the death chamber. Last month, prison officials reversed a two-year ban on advisers created after the U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of an inmate who had argued his religious freedom was being violated because his Buddhist spiritual adviser wasn’t allowed to accompany him.

The death chamber has also undergone some renovations, including soundproofing and new paint and carpet.

Dunham said states and the media have an uneasy relationship when it comes to executions as states need the media to preserve the legitimacy of executions while they try to also avoid accountability when things go wrong.

“It’s a balance between legitimacy and accountability,” he said. “States need the media, but they also want to restrict it.”

View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Fort Worth

Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
1K+
Followers
129
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX. We only serve local news that affect the locals as we are one of them.

 https://dailyfortworth.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Huntsville, TX
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
Fort Worth, TX
Government
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Robert Dunham
Person
Jeff Leach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#Execution Drugs#State Media#The Associated Press#Ap#American#U S Supreme Court#Buddhist#Media Witnesses#U S Executions#Prison Officials#Authorities#Public Accountability#Texas Officials#Government Officials#State Law#Inmates#Criminal Procedure#State Agencies#Complete Transparency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Death Penalty
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateArkansas Online

Media absent as Texas executes inmate

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- A Texas man convicted of fatally beating his 83-year-old great aunt more than two decades ago was executed Wednesday evening without media witnesses present because prison agency officials neglected to notify reporters it was time to carry out the punishment. Quintin Jones received the lethal injection at...
Texas Statekeranews.org

For The First Time In More Than 40 Years, Media Were Not Allowed To Witness A Texas Execution

For the first time in the modern death penalty era, Texas did not let the media witness an execution. Reporters have always been present at executions to observe the state as it wields its greatest power over life. Media reports often provide detail excluded from state records — like prisoners describing a burning sensation after lethal drugs are injected in their veins. Reporters across the country have served as watchdogs for botched executions.
Texas StatePosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Man who killed his great aunt executed in Texas

Fort Worth, Texas – Despite requests from some of the victim’s family to spare his life, a Texas man was executed Wednesday evening for fatally beating his 83-year-old great aunt more than two decades ago. Quintin Jones received the lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the September...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Texas executes Quintin Jones by lethal injection without media witnesses

Texas inmate Quintin Jones was executed by lethal injection on Wednesday without media witnesses present. The press could not witness the death of the 41-year-old because prison agency officials neglected to notify reporters it was time to carry out the punishment, according to the Associated Press. It was the first time in at least 40 years that media was not present at an execution.
Texas StateCNN

Texas executes inmate for the first time in nearly a year

(CNN) — Quintin Jones was executed by lethal injection at the Texas State Penitentiary at Huntsville on Wednesday night, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Jeremy Desel. Jones, 41, is the first inmate executed in the state of Texas since July 2020, and only the second person put...
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Wrongly convicted of a more serious crime, Fort Worth man relishes newfound freedom

Aaron Dyson doesn’t harbor any ill-will against those who wronged him 24 years ago. He is not angry with the district attorney who charged him with the wrong crime, a more serious offense that elevated his sentencing guidelines. He doesn’t think badly of the man who felt forced to give false testimony during his trial. He doesn’t dwell on those moments.
Florida StateVincennes Sun Commercial

Florida man arrested in connection with violent cold case

Det. Sgt. Stacy Reese says “the long journey of justice” has begun as Vincennes police on Wednesday announced that a suspect in the city’s only violent cold case was arrested on Tuesday. Chief Robert Dunham, during a press conference held inside City Hall, said Gustav Ryburn, 33, was arrested in...
Congress & CourtsMidland Reporter-Telegram

Texas House, Senate strike compromise on permitless carry bill

The Texas House and Senate have reached a compromise on a bill to allow the permitless carrying of handguns, the top negotiators said Friday, moving it even closer to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk for a likely signature. The author of the legislation, Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, announced the deal in...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Robbery suspect wanted in Fort Worth

Fort Worth, Texas – Fort Worth police are seeking for the public’s assistance in locating a robbery suspect who forced his way into a home and maced the family pet while stealing items. It happened on April 8 at a home in the 7000 block of Los Padres Trail. The...
EconomyTerrell Tribune

Federal jobless benefits to end for Texans

Gov. Greg Abbott early this week removed Texas from a federal unemployment program that provided out-of-work Texans with a $300 a week supplemental benefit. The federal pandemic-related program that allowed Texans to receive a weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment…
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Axios

Reopening Fort Worth, Texas

Lately we’ve been checking in with American mayors across the country who have had a tough year grappling with the pandemic. But some have also dealt with other crises, like the crippling winter storms that hit Fort Worth, Texas. Plus, the largest nurses union takes issue with the CDC. And,...