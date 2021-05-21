News Archive

newsbreak-logo
The Town of Leesburg will hold its annual Memorial Day Observance on Monday, May 31, beginning at 10 a.m., on the Loudoun County Courthouse grounds. The annual observance commemorates those who have lost their lives in battle, serving the United States, as well as recognize the brave military men and women who serve our country.

