The UFC Vegas 27 bonuses have been released. The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Cody Garbrandt and Rob Font. This fight saw Garbrandt get rocked in the first round, but recovered. In the second frame, Garbrandt scored a takedown, but Font managed to get back to his feet. Throughout it, Font was landing jabs and Garbrandt had no answer for it. By the time that round three came around, Garbrandt was busted up and bloody. Font started to work the head and body once round four came around. Font walked away with the decision win.