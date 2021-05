The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell has demanded video footage from his sister’s jail, which he called a “house of horrors” after a photo surfaced of Ms Maxwell with an unexplained black eye.The brother, Ian Maxwell, said in a statement he was “shocked my sister’s guards didn’t immediately refer her for proper medical care” when they discovered the bruise.“Instead, they bullied and harassed her, effectively blaming the victim,” he went on. “The simple solution is to review the round-the-clock security camera footage to see what may have occurred.”In a photo released by Ms Maxwell’s lawyers, the disgraced British socialite appears...