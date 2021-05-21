19 Ivies Qualify for the 2021 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field East Preliminaries
PRINCETON, N.J -- The NCAA announced the official qualification lists for the 2021 Division I Outdoor Track & Field East Preliminaries on Thursday. The Ivy League will be represented by 19 student-athletes from Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth, Penn and Princeton. The East Prelims will take place Wednesday, May 26 through Saturday, May 29 at University of North Florida’s Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.ivyleague.com